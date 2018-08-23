News story

Matt Hancock writes to health and care system on no-deal Brexit planning

Matt Hancock has told staff that patients will continue to have access to medicines, medical products and high-quality care in the unlikely event of a no-deal Brexit.

Department of Health and Social Care
In his letter to NHS staff, the Health and Social Care Secretary says:

  • hospitals, GPs and community pharmacies in the UK do not need to take any steps to stockpile additional drugs or medical devices
  • there is no need for clinicians to write longer NHS prescriptions
  • medical staff should do all they can to make patients aware that they do not need to store additional NHS medicines or medical products at home

Read the full text of the letter from Matt Hancock to NHS staff.

