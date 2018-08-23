News story
Matt Hancock writes to health and care system on no-deal Brexit planning
Matt Hancock has told staff that patients will continue to have access to medicines, medical products and high-quality care in the unlikely event of a no-deal Brexit.
In his letter to NHS staff, the Health and Social Care Secretary says:
- hospitals, GPs and community pharmacies in the UK do not need to take any steps to stockpile additional drugs or medical devices
- there is no need for clinicians to write longer NHS prescriptions
- medical staff should do all they can to make patients aware that they do not need to store additional NHS medicines or medical products at home
