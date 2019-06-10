Joint statement on the Republic of Moldova by the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and Sweden

France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and Sweden have noted with close attention the recent developments in the Republic of Moldova. Following the Parliamentary elections, a democratically-elected Parliamentary majority has taken important decisions including the formation of a government.

In the current constitutional crisis, we see and support the Parliament of Moldova as the representative of the people of Moldova, and as the best place to discuss all political issues including controversial ones.

We call for calm and restraint. All the sides bear responsibility for the resolution of this constitutional crisis by peaceful means.