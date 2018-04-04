Joint statement on anniversary of Khan Sheikhoun attack

Joint Statement on the anniversary of the Khan Sheikhoun attack by Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister of Germany and John Sullivan, Acting Secretary of State of the United States.

Today marks 1 year since the heinous attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, where Asad’s forces unleashed sarin nerve gas with tragic consequences for hundreds of men, women and children.

For more than 7 long years there has been no let-up in the atrocities committed by the Syrian regime, enabled by its backers, in flagrant violation of international law. The suffering that has been inflicted on the Syrian people by the Asad regime and its backers is abhorrent.

In 2013, Russia promised to ensure Syria would abandon all of its chemical weapons. Since then, international investigators mandated by the UN Security Council have found the Asad regime responsible for using poison gas in 4 separate attacks. Instead of fulfilling its promise, Russia reacted by using its Security Council veto to shut down the investigation.

Each time a chemical weapon is used, it undermines the global consensus against their employment. Further, any such use in clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention gravely undermines the rules-based international order.

We condemn the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere. We are committed to ensuring that all those responsible for their use are held to account. We will not rest in our efforts to seek justice for the victims of these abhorrent attacks in Syria.