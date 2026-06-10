Joint Statement from UK and Australia on the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations: 10 June 2026

On 10 June 2026, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, and the Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt Hon John Healey MP, hosted the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles MP, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) in London.

Ministers noted they were meeting in turbulent times: the global security environment had continued to deteriorate since they last met in July 2025. In a more volatile and fragmented world, Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to the enduring UK-Australia relationship and to working together to champion peace and security, promote growth and economic resilience, protect universal human rights and ensure the international system can meet the defining challenges of our time.

Working together for peace and stability in the Middle East

Ministers repeated their calls for de-escalation and a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, supported the ceasefire between Iran and the US, and welcomed ongoing mediation efforts. Ministers reaffirmed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They stressed that lasting security and stability is a priority.

Ministers condemned ongoing attacks by Iran on regional countries. They called on Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz must be permanently reopened, and that navigational rights and freedoms are fundamental principles of international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Ministers highlighted the UK and Australia’s role in providing defensive support to partners to protect civilians in the Middle East during the crisis. Ministers welcomed Australia’s support to the collective self-defence of regional partners through the deployment of its world-leading E-7A Wedgetail to the region and gifting of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, and the UK’s conduct of Defensive Counter Air (DCA) operations across the region, contributing to wider regional security and supporting air defence capabilities.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated diplomatic, economic and military efforts to support freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and their support for an independent and strictly defensive Multinational Military Mission (MMM), led by the UK and France. Ministers welcomed Australia’s intention to contribute its E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to the MMM once established and the UK’s commitment of a wide range of military capability including advanced autonomous mine hunting equipment, Typhoon jets to conduct air patrols, uncrewed surface vessels to sense, track and identify potential threats, and HMS Dragon, equipped with the cutting-edge Sea Viper air defence system.

Ministers underscored their concern over the impact the Middle East conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz is having on the global economy and trade flows in energy, resources and other downstream commodities. They reaffirmed both countries’ shared commitment to open markets and rules-based trade for energy resources and liquid fuels. They underlined the importance of cooperation among international partners, including through the International Energy Agency, to support and maintain international energy markets. They recognised that the impact of the energy shock was greatest in vulnerable countries, including in the Pacific, and affirmed the need for measures to support these countries’ economic stability and energy security.

Ministers agreed that the world must not lose sight of the situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their support for the Gaza Peace Plan, urging all parties to implement the plan in full. Ministers reiterated their call for sustained and unimpeded aid into Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation that persists there. They expressed their deep concern at Israel’s registration law, which could severely limit INGOs’ capacity to respond to provide essential services to Palestinians, and called on Israel not to implement it in its current form.

Ministers reiterated their condemnation of Hamas for its atrocities on 7 October, including sexual violence, and ongoing acts of terror, reaffirming that Hamas must disarm and fully relinquish governance of Gaza.

Ministers stressed their commitment to sustainable peace and security for both countries, Israel and Palestine. Since the last meeting in July 2025, both the UK and Australia have formally recognised the State of Palestine, to preserve the viability of the two-state solution.

Ministers affirmed their commitment to peacebuilding efforts. Ministers recognised that there is an even greater need to invest in the conditions that can make future peace possible.

Ministers expressed grave concern about the situation in the West Bank. They called on Israel to cease its ongoing expansion of illegal settlements and expressed their strong opposition to plans to advance settlement activity in the E1 area. They reiterated their condemnation of settler violence and called on Israel to hold perpetrators to account.

Ministers reiterated their opposition to Israel’s escalation of the conflict in Lebanon which has cost civilian lives, including women and children, exacerbated the humanitarian situation and contributed to widespread displacement. They reaffirmed their condemnation of Hizballah for its ongoing strikes on Israel and for dragging Lebanon into conflict. They agreed that Hizballah must be disarmed in line with previous agreements. Ministers repeated their call on all parties to abide by the ceasefire, for international humanitarian law to be respected and for civilians, including aid workers, to be protected. Ministers expressed their support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the Lebanese government’s efforts to restore its authority and deliver stability.

Supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

Ministers unequivocally condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory and adhere fully to its obligations under international law, including in relation to the protection of civilians and treatment of prisoners of war. They reiterated their commitment to making sure that Ukraine gets the military and financial support it needs to defend itself in the long term and agreed to step up pressure against Russia’s war machine. They acknowledged the effectiveness of ongoing international actions to pressure Russia’s economy and agreed to coordinate efforts to build on this. Ministers also agreed to continue to hold Russia to account for its forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children and called on Russia to immediately return them.

Ministers agreed on the imperative of stepping up efforts to support Ukraine’s three priorities: drones, air defence and extended range 155mm ammunition, as agreed in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Ministers noted joint defence initiatives with Australia and the UK’s partners are providing Ukraine with the cutting-edge weapons systems it needs to degrade Russia’s war effort. The UK and Australia will continue to support Ukraine and its priorities, including through the UK-led initiatives, such as the Drone Capability Coalition.

Ministers reiterated their deep concerns about the role of third countries in supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the implications for Indo-Pacific security. They expressed their concern about the role of China’s economic support in allowing Russia’s illegal war to continue. They called on China to prevent its companies from supplying dual-use components that sustain Russia’s defence industrial base. Ministers urged China to cease support to Russia’s war effort and, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to use its substantial influence with Moscow to help bring an end to the war.

Ministers agreed that deepening military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK has significant implications for Euro Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security. They expressed deep concerns about Russia’s political support for the DPRK’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and any military or economic support Russia may be providing to these programs. They recognised that the application of battlefield lessons learned from Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine exacerbates the threat the DPRK poses to Indo-Pacific stability. The Ministers underscored the need for the DPRK’s full compliance with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Countering hybrid threats from hostile actors

Ministers expressed shared concern over the persistent and evolving threat of malicious hybrid activity, including by states and their proxies– including cyber attacks, foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI), and other types of foreign interference – which seek to undermine our national security, democratic institutions and processes, and the resilience of our societies and economies.

Ministers committed to leveraging the full range of tools to deter and respond to malign activity, including coordinated attribution and sanctions where appropriate. They agreed that such measures are essential to exposing hostile behaviour, raising the costs to malign actors, and holding those responsible to account.

Ministers noted the increasing scale and severity of hostile activity by states, their proxies and non-state actors. This includes cyber activities undertaken by China-based information security companies, and recent attempts by Russia to interfere in democratic elections through its proxy organisations, the Social Design Agency and ANO Dialog.

Ministers agreed to deepen UK–Australia cooperation to counter the spectrum of hybrid threats, including through enhanced information and analytical exchanges, coordinated responses, and efforts to strengthen resilience across our institutions and information environments.

Ministers further committed to expand joint work to counter FIMI, including through complementary policy approaches and responses, and supporting other partners to build their resilience to information manipulation. They agreed to work together in multilateral fora to promote resilient, open, and fact-based information environments, and deny adversaries the opportunities to cause harm.

A shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific

Ministers agreed that the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions are interconnected and are critical to our shared security, resilience, and prosperity. They reaffirmed the importance of the UK and Australia’s enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific, bilaterally and with partners, to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous region and a favourable strategic balance.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to internationally agreed rules and norms and respect for sovereignty. In recognition of the geostrategic environment, Ministers emphasised the need for all countries to manage strategic competition responsibly, and the importance of dialogue and practical measures to reduce the risks of miscalculation, escalation and conflict.

Ministers reiterated their strong opposition to activities that raise tensions and risk miscalculation and escalation in the South China Sea. Ministers reaffirmed their opposition to actions that undermine regional peace and stability, including military activities on disputed features, dangerous manoeuvres and the unsafe use of military assets, coast guard and maritime militia. Ministers agreed to continue cooperating to uphold navigational rights and freedoms in the region, including through participation in joint activities. They also reiterated their concern about the situation in the East China Sea and about instances of unsafe and unprofessional behaviour, including in the Yellow Sea. Ministers emphasised the obligation of all states to adhere to international law, particularly UNCLOS, and agreed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully through the existing legal mechanisms. Ministers reaffirmed that the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award is final and binding on the parties. They emphasised any South China Sea Code of Conduct must be consistent with and not undermine UNCLOS, nor affect the enjoyment of rights of any State under UNCLOS.

Ministers recalled their serious concerns about human rights violations in China, including the persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans and the erosion of their religious, cultural, education and linguistic rights and freedoms. Both sides were concerned by the growing threat of transnational repression, which undermines national security, state sovereignty, human rights, and the safety of communities. Ministers shared grave concerns about the ongoing systemic erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy, and democratic processes, and the rights and freedoms of individuals, including through the imposition of national security legislation and the prosecution of individuals such as British national Jimmy Lai and Australian citizen Gordon Ng. They shared their deep concern over the actions of the Hong Kong authorities in targeting pro-democracy activists both within Hong Kong and overseas, including in Australia and the UK.

Ministers reaffirmed the critical importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They opposed any unilateral action to change the status quo and encouraged dialogue rather than coercion or the use of force. They expressed concern at China’s destabilising military exercises around Taiwan. Ministers recognised that the international community benefits from the expertise of the people of Taiwan and remained committed to supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations where statehood is not a pre-requisite or as an observer or guest. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepen relations with Taiwan in the economic, trade, scientific, technological, and cultural fields.

Ministers strongly condemned the DPRK’s ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programs and called for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the DPRK. Ministers also expressed grave concern over the DPRK’s continued malicious cyber activity, including cryptocurrency theft and use of workers abroad to fund the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. Ministers affirmed their commitment to cooperating with international partners to strengthen efforts to hold the DPRK to account for violations and evasions of UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).

Ministers reiterated their unwavering support for ASEAN centrality and the vital role of the ASEAN-led architecture in promoting peace, preventing conflict, and ensuring stability and prosperity in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Ministers restated their shared commitment to deepening engagement with Southeast Asia, including by strengthening regional resilience, protecting maritime security, and boosting economic ties. Ministers highlighted the importance of energy security and supporting the region’s energy transition and infrastructure needs and restated their shared commitments coordinating support to the ASEAN Power Grid. Both countries have invested in Singapore’s Financing Asia’s Sustainable Transition Partnership (FAST-P), a blended to finance initiative with global partners to support sustainable infrastructure and clean energy projects across the region. The Ministers reaffirmed their participation in the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative alongside other countries to support infrastructure development in the Philippines.

Ministers agreed to work together and with partners in Southeast Asia to enhance maritime domain awareness and maritime law enforcement capability. They welcomed this opportunity to increase resilience to maritime threats and support maritime security in Southeast Asia.

Ministers agreed to increase cyber and tech cooperation in Southeast Asia, including supporting regional partners to respond to cyber threats and strengthen domestic policy frameworks. They committed to joint efforts to support regional partners to harness opportunities and manage risks presented by connectivity, cyber and critical technologies.

Ministers noted our shared commitment to address modern slavery and agreed to step up efforts and work together to eradicate the scourge of forced labour, including by enhancing the sharing of experiences and best practices. They also agreed to continue engagement on sharing best practices on countering human trafficking and people smuggling at a national level; and to work together even more closely, including in UN forums, to combat transnational crime in the Indo-Pacific, including online scam operations.

Ministers also reiterated their commitment to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and agreed to continue collaboration on shared priorities in the Indian Ocean, including maritime security. They noted recent developments in the Indian Ocean have underscored the vulnerability of critical sea lanes and the risks posed to the uninterrupted flow of commerce. They acknowledged these challenges carry significant implications for the region, which remains central to global trade, prosperity, and connectivity.

Ministers expressed their continued concern at the severe humanitarian crisis and ongoing violence in Myanmar. They emphasised that the recent elections were neither free nor fair and that the UK and Australia looked to the authorities to immediately end the violent oppression of the Myanmar people. Ministers reaffirmed their support for ASEAN’s central role to resolve the crisis, urging the authorities to make progress against ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus. They called for the protection of civilians to be prioritised, including through an end to airstrikes and the provision of safe and unimpeded humanitarian access. Ministers noted recent prisoner releases but called for the unconditional and full release of all those arbitrarily detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi. Ministers called on the authorities to engage in genuine and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, with women’s meaningful participation in any future political settlement.

Ministers highlighted their commitment to continue working with Pacific island countries towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, including through the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and other regional institutions, recognising the UK’s role as a longstanding PIF Dialogue Partner. In response to the serious impact on Pacific energy supplies due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Ministers welcomed Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ commitment to act decisively and collectively to establish a member-led regional response.

Ministers agreed on the importance of pursuing Pacific priorities as set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration endorsed by PIF Leaders at their 2025 Meeting, and welcomed the UK’s announcement to provide £14m in support of climate resilience in the Pacific this year, which builds on the extensive support for climate resilience provided by both countries. They joined Pacific partner calls for community-centred climate resilience, including further support to Pacific-owned and led mechanisms such as the Pacific Resilience Facility. Ministers welcomed the decision to establish a Green Climate Fund subregional office in Fiji and reiterated their support for ongoing reform of multilateral climate funds to provide better outcomes for Pacific Island countries. Ministers recognised the opportunity of the Pacific Pre-COP meeting, hosted by Fiji with a special Leaders’ component hosted by Tuvalu, to progress these efforts and improve access to finance for Pacific countries and all Small Island Developing States. Ministers committed to work collaboratively to advance transparent procurement and high-quality development in line with the Pacific Quality Infrastructure Principles, including through the Pacific Business Club, and welcomed reforms at the Asian Development Bank and World Bank which mandate local employment and quality measures for projects in the Pacific.

Ministers also welcomed mutual efforts to develop complementary and coordinated programming to support maritime security, counter transnational crime and support media independence and viability across the Pacific. Ministers welcomed the UK’s continued contributions to Pacific security including their assistance in the removal of explosive remnants of war via their participation in the Australian-led Operation Render Safe, and through support to Pacific-led disaster relief and maritime security initiatives. Ministers acknowledged the Pacific region’s continued extreme vulnerability to climate-related shocks and welcomed the successful activation of the UK-Australia Humanitarian Partnership Arrangement in Papua New Guinea this year. Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Pacific-led responses to regional security challenges including through Australia’s membership and the UK’s valued role as an Observer of the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

Building shared defence capability

Ministers welcomed the continued growth in the bilateral defence relationship, including the successful deployment of the British Carrier Strike Group to Australia for Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2025. Ministers noted the UK’s continued commitment to regional security through its persistent military presence and highlighted the importance of sustained interoperability with Australia across the Indo-Pacific, building on recent joint exercises and operational engagement.

Ministers celebrated the reinvigoration of the Australia-UK Defence Industry Dialogue earlier this year. The successful first meeting held under this renewed framework in February further underscored our shared commitment to deepening our industrial collaboration, accelerating technology and equipment sharing and delivering advanced defence capabilities, including through AUKUS. Ministers noted the Dialogue had committed to reforms to strengthen sovereign industrial capacity, promote interoperability, and deliver advanced capabilities. This included progressing important bilateral cooperation on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology, MQ-28A Ghost Bat testing and demonstrations, building resilient supply chains, and deepening joint research efforts.

Ministers reaffirmed their enduring commitment to delivering the AUKUS partnership, enhancing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Euro Atlantic, and strengthening our collective deterrence. The partnership also provides new pathways for innovation, boosting interoperability between partners and strengthening our combined defence industrial base.

Ministers commended the success of the recent AUKUS Defence Ministers’ meeting in Singapore, where all three partners reaffirmed that AUKUS remains on track. This includes the finalisation of the necessary arrangements to establish Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West) in 2027, and the continued progress on the design and delivery of SSN-AUKUS.

Ministers welcomed the recent visit of the UK’s nuclear-powered submarine HMS Anson to Western Australia for a scheduled Submarine Maintenance Period (SMP). This represents the first time a UK nuclear-powered submarine has undertaken a maintenance period in Australia. The visit reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to SRF-West and demonstrated Australia’s readiness to own, operate, maintain, and regulate a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. 17 Australian businesses supported the maintenance activity, and 34 locally manufactured components were produced to support maintenance activity. More than 2,500 person hours of Australian industry work was completed, alongside 620 hours of trilateral uniformed work delivered the SMP. Maintenance activities continue to be carried out in a manner fully consistent with AUKUS partners’ respective non-proliferation and safeguards obligations, in line with our commitment to setting the highest non-proliferation standard.

Ministers reaffirmed the critical importance of the delivery of SSN-AUKUS to both the UK and Australia. SSN-AUKUS will deliver a generational leap in capability in the underwater domain. This platform will be equipped to deliver a suite of critical capabilities, including intelligence, surveillance, undersea warfare and strike missions to protect our interests and deter our adversaries in an increasingly complex strategic environment in both the Indo-Pacific and the North Atlantic.

Ministers acknowledged the significant progress in the design of SSN-AUKUS and that delivery remains on track. Ministers welcomed and underscored their shared commitment to ongoing Australian involvement in the SSN-AUKUS design process. SSN-AUKUS is based on the UK’s next-generation design and incorporates technology from all three nations. This progress has been underpinned by recent significant Australian and UK investments into our shared long-term industrial capacity, including Australia’s initial down payment of AUD 3.9 billion to deliver the new Osborne Nuclear-Powered Submarine Construction Yard in South Australia, and the UK’s investment of GBP 6 billion to uplift submarine building infrastructure at Rolls-Royce Submarines in Derby, and BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness.

Ministers welcomed progress and agreed to further strengthen information sharing between Australian and UK government and industry partners as a key enabler of the SSN AUKUS program. This will support timely, secure and effective access to the information required to underpin delivery, deepen collaboration, and reinforce the enduring partnership between Australia and the UK.

Ministers also underscored their commitment to developing a resilient, trilateral supply chain that underpins our collective deterrence and industrial advantage. So far, targeted AUKUS supply chain initiatives are collectively generating additional contracts for up to 40 Australian suppliers, valued at approximately £8.5 million. Australia’s growing industrial investment is already strengthening the wider trilateral supply chain, helping promote interoperability, prosperity and security between our nations. The Ministers reaffirmed their ambition to accelerate collaboration with industry, and enhanced workforce mobility and supply chain integration settings, to maximise mutual benefits for all AUKUS partners.

Ministers reaffirmed the importance of AUKUS workforce development and delivery by increasing deep nuclear expertise and broadening out the talent pool for AUKUS-related roles. Ministers recognised the breadth of cooperation through education, training and embedment opportunities available for industry, government and military personnel, which is already growing the nuclear-qualified skills base across Australia and the UK. Building on these early successes, Ministers also welcomed the intention to expand these pathways, including the creation of a first of its kind AUKUS Fellowship which will establish three-month rotations for students in nuclear science and related fields.

Ministers welcomed the landmark agreement of the first AUKUS Pillar II Signature Project: developing cutting-edge payloads and enabling systems for AUKUS partners’ Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles (UUVs). They noted the strategic significance of the project for enhancing warfighting readiness and strengthening our operational edge in an increasingly contested undersea domain. Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to delivery of the first capabilities in 2027.

Ministers emphasised the critical importance of accelerating the delivery of advanced capabilities under AUKUS Pillar II and recognised the strong progress achieved over the past year. This included the first hypersonic test flight under the AUKUS Hypersonic Flight Test and Experimentation (HyFliTE) Project Arrangement, testing key equipment and de-risking future test flights in 2026. AUKUS-designed advanced AI algorithms were also for the first time deployed aboard an Australian P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft, enabling faster processing of undersea data from AUKUS nations’ sonobuoys. Ministers also noted the testing of command and control scenarios for a range of uncrewed systems at Exercise REPMUS, providing the building blocks for introducing new interoperable technology for operations.

Australia and the UK are deepening their cooperation on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology. Both countries have entered into a Government-to-Government Project Arrangement to progress Australian and UK collaboration on AESA capabilities supplied by Canberra-based CEA Technologies Pty Limited (CEA). This Arrangement presents an opportunity to partner on AESA advancements, and potentially co-develop and co-produce CEA systems.

Ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral Space Domain Awareness Capability collaboration, including by expanding data sharing, improving interoperability, and increasing joint analytical collaboration. They committed to also investigate further opportunities for Space Domain cooperation, including advanced sensing and processing technologies such as neuromorphic sensors, multi phenomenology sensing and fusion, and long baseline multi static radar concepts.

Ministers reiterated their nations’ continued investment in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) as a unique multilateral arrangement that plays a constructive role in building habits of cooperation and enhancing the interoperability of its members.

Ministers acknowledged the shared legacy and the contribution of veterans to the bilateral relationship. They reaffirmed their commitment to identify avenues for closer collaboration on improving support and recognising the contribution veterans bring to society.

Steadfast partners, upholding international rules and norms

Ministers reiterated the importance of upholding the rules, norms and multilateral institutions that underpin peace, security, and prosperity, which are under increasing strain. They emphasised that global stability depends on adherence to rules and norms, rather than power and coercion. Ministers highlighted the prominent role that the UK and Australia are playing in defending the multilateral system and committed to working together in new and agile ways to that end. Ministers committed to continued cooperation on multilateral reform, including support for the UN Secretary-General’s UN80 Initiative and the Humanitarian Reset, for a better, fairer multilateral system that is able to address the defining challenges of our time, from tackling climate change to poverty alleviation.

Ministers agreed that a strong international system also requires dynamic global partnerships. They welcomed the UK’s upcoming G20 Presidency as an opportunity to work together to advance sustainable global growth and stability. Ministers also reiterated their commitment to the Commonwealth as a unique platform for cross-regional dialogue and cooperation, underpinned by shared commitments to democracy, good governance, the rule of law, human rights, free trade, tackling climate change, and advancing sustainable development. They welcomed the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s leadership and reform agenda, including through the new Strategic Plan, to drive tangible progress. Ministers agreed to continue their collaboration to lead the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel including by encouraging new signatories and seeking to embed it in multilateral architecture in order to champion commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Ministers reaffirmed their support for the ICRC’s Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to IHL.

Ministers discussed the increasing geostrategic pressures on the Antarctic and Southern Ocean region and reaffirmed their shared and long-standing commitment to the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS). Ministers committed to upholding and promoting together the ATS rules and norms of peaceful use, scientific research, international cooperation and environmental protection, and to deepen understanding of the impact of climate change on the oceans and the world through Antarctic research including in the context of the International Polar Year of 2032/33.

Promoting growth and economic resilience in a contested geoeconomic era

The UK and Australia place mutual growth and prosperity at the heart of our partnership. Ministers celebrated the third anniversary of the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA, which entered into force on 31 May 2023). Since the Agreement came into force, total two-way trade (i.e. in goods and services) reached an all-time high of AUD 51.6 billion or GBP 24.1 billion in 2025. A-UKFTA complements an already strong and significant trade and investment relationship and sends an important signal of our shared commitment to open markets, free trade and the rules-based global trading system Australia and the UK agreed to continue working together to ensure the FTA continues to deliver benefits for businesses and individuals from both countries.

Ministers agreed that the UK and Australia face shared challenges from increased disruption and strategic competition in the global economy. They committed to strengthening mutual prosperity and resilience, including by supporting an open, rules-based international economy and ensuring the global economic architecture and key institutions adapt to a more contested age. Recognising that these challenges are shared by many across the international community, Ministers also agreed to deepen practical engagement with agile, effective and representative networks of partners on issues of common concern.

Ministers welcomed close engagement through the annual UK-Australia Economic Security Dialogue, including the practical insights provided by jointly funded Track 1.5 events. They agreed that this dialogue should serve as a key mechanism for advancing the bilateral geoeconomic partnership, including by identifying shared risks, deepening cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, strengthening trade, investment, innovation and research links, deterring coercion, and reinforcing our mutual economic security and resilience. Ministers agreed that officials should develop a workplan that links our systems and drives practical activity to protect our economies from risks, promote strategic industries and technologies, and coordinate our international approaches. Ministers also highlighted collective efforts to counter economic security threats to national defence through information sharing and shared threat and national security risk assessments. Through this work, the UK and Australia will support a more open, stable and effective international economic order.

Ministers also agreed to work closely to safeguard and strengthen the role played by open, fair, rules-based trade underpinned by the multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization (WTO), in economic prosperity and building resilience against economic shocks. In an era where prosperity and security can no longer be treated separately, enforceable trade rules are a cornerstone of economic resilience. Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation to reform and strengthen the WTO, and the broader global trading system, to meet the trade challenges of a new economic and geopolitical environment.

Ministers welcomed the substantial conclusion of the negotiations for the accession of Costa Rica to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the commencement of an accession process for Uruguay. Ministers reaffirmed their interest in the CPTPP’s continued expansion and deepening and, if appropriate, commencing accession discussions with Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates in 2026. They also looked forward to constructive and forward-focussed CPTPP Trade and Investment Dialogues with both the EU and ASEAN later this year.

Ministers welcomed close cooperation to support the development of resilient critical minerals supply chains governed by market principles. Ministers signed a new Joint Statement of Intent on collaboration to secure critical minerals supply chains for Defence. This recognises that critical minerals are essential to our modern economy and increasingly our national security. The UK and Australia will work together on priority areas such as Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve, mobilisation of finance, research and development and recycling collaboration. They agreed to expand cooperation in the defence sector to secure supply of the critical minerals vital for defence capabilities through existing governance arrangements, including the Australia-UK Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals and wider initiatives, to strengthen industrial resilience and defence readiness.

Ministers agreed to progress joint cooperation on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ministers committed to enhanced cooperation on AI safety and security science, emerging risks, and testing and evaluation methods, including through the recently signed Australia–UK Memorandum of Understanding on AI safety and security collaboration. They also committed to continued cooperation on online safety, including AI facilitated harms, reinforcing the objectives of the Australia–UK Memorandum of Understanding on Online Safety and Security.

Working together towards a cleaner, more resilient, and more prosperous future

Ministers reflected on the UK and Australia’s shared ambition and leadership to drive progress towards resilient, net zero economies. Ministers welcomed the strong collaboration between the two sides through the bilateral Climate and Energy Partnership, aimed at accelerating the clean energy transition in both countries, taking advantage of the economic opportunities of the global energy transition, enhancing energy security, and strengthening international climate action.

Ministers affirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and keeping 1.5°C within reach, including through their Nationally Determined Contributions and implementation of the outcome of the first Global Stocktake. In that context, Ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening multilateral and plurilateral climate cooperation through the UNFCCC and Action Agenda. Ministers welcomed the strong alignment between the UK and Australia on the need to focus on delivery, including accelerating the global clean energy transition with particular focus on electrification, grids and storage, advancing ocean and nature-based action, tackling super pollutants such as methane, and unlocking climate finance and investment at scale. They further recognised Australia’s commitment to global climate action through its role as President of Negotiations for COP31.

Ministers also highlighted a shared interest in responding to the priorities of Pacific Island countries through the historic Pacific Pre-COP and saw this as an opportunity to promote Pacific climate leadership. They welcomed the UK’s commitment of additional funding for the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) to support COP31 demonstration projects and Australia’s additional grant to support establishment of the PRF. They looked forward to continued work on strengthening access to climate finance, profiling the role of the ocean in the climate process and climate regulation and supporting Pacific regional leadership on climate. Ministers agreed that the UK, working alongside Türkiye and Australia, was well positioned to help deliver meaningful, practical outcomes at COP31, recognising its experience hosting COP26 and its trusted partnerships with vulnerable countries.

Ministers acknowledged the profound transformation underway in the global development landscape. In this context, they reiterated their commitment to upholding shared values and continuing to invest in sustainable development, gender equality, disability equity and social inclusion, which underpin global prosperity. Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation with emerging donors of development assistance, to diversify funding, enhance development effectiveness, share lessons, and build trust and transparency with partners. Ministers restated their commitment to work together to deliver sustainable solutions for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), recognising their unique vulnerabilities and to ensure meaningful engagement in international processes, including ODA graduation. The UK-Australia Development Dialogue this year would drive coordination on these issues, focused on reforming the global development architecture to ensure it supports sustainable development in all regions, including for SIDS.

Building fairer societies

Ministers underscored the UK and Australia’s shared values of fairness, equality and justice, which sits at the heart of their partnership. Ministers agreed to continue collaboration on protecting and promoting gender equality internationally and countering rollback of rights, including through Australia-UK Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality. Reflecting on the troubling global trends, Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ending all forms of gender-based violence including sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment and technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Ministers committed to working together as founding members of the new International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls, which aims to address the root causes of violence, hold perpetrators to account, and support victim-survivors. Ministers agreed to continue bilateral efforts through the Memorandum of Understanding on Ending Gender-Based Violence.

Ministers further reaffirmed their continued commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda. They agreed to continue working to promote the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women, and to driving international action to support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice, and to end impunity, including through the International Alliance on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Ministers expressed deep concern at the global rise in antisemitism and the devastating impact on Jewish communities in their countries. They committed to enhanced bilateral cooperation to combat antisemitism at national and international levels, underlining that only by working together can we eradicate this poison from every corner of society. At a national level, Ministers agreed to continued sharing of best-practice and knowledge exchange. At an international level, Ministers agreed to align efforts to combat antisemitism, working through multilateral fora including the UN and International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Recognising the importance of deepening educational exchange between the two countries and supporting First Nations Australians, Australia welcomed the UK’s commitment to increase funding in partnership with the Aurora Education Foundation for the Charlie Perkins and Roberta Sykes Scholarships under its Chevening program through the extension of the MOU that underpins the partnership for a further three years. This supports exceptional First Nations Australians to study Master’s degrees in the UK. They recognised Australia’s continuing support for the Aurora Education Foundation.

Ministers agreed on the importance of ensuring all children have the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing family environment. The UK thanked Australia for signing the Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform and both sides committed to working together on the pathway forward.