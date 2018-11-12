James Brokenshire appoints new Homes England board member

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP has appointed Duncan Sutherland to the board of Homes England, as the agency continues its key role in making the housing market work for everyone.

Since its launch in January, Homes England has adopted a stronger, more commercial approach to developing land in areas of high demand as the government’s housing accelerator.

Homes England’s 5-year strategic plan was also announced last month, outlining how expertise and significant government investment will drive forward key programmes such as Help to Buy.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

This is an important time for Homes England as it plays a key role in delivering the homes our communities need. Having Duncan Sutherland on board will be a great addition to Homes England, bringing his experience in development and I wish him the very best of luck in his new role.

Homes England Chairman Sir Edward Lister said:

I’m delighted to welcome Duncan to our Board. He is arriving at an exciting time with a remit to help and advise the agency on the long-term housing challenges facing this country today.

His wealth of experience and housing expertise will enhance and influence the work of Homes England and help us meet the government’s ambition to accelerate housebuilding and deliver the 300,000 homes needed each year by the mid-2020s.

Duncan Sutherland said:

Housing is one of the biggest challenges we face in this country and I am looking forward to serving and contributing to the work of the Board in this innovative government agency.

About the new board member

Duncan Sutherland is a housing practitioner with over 35 years’ experience in property, housing, investment, regeneration and development with emphasis on public and private partnerships, involving government, local government, local communities and private investors.

Duncan is the Group Regeneration Director for Sigma Capital PLC and Chairman of Sigma Inpartnership Ltd and was also an HS2 board member between 2012 and 2018 with a focus on the benefits of regeneration and development.