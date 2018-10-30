Government welcomes Homes England's new 5 year strategic plan

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP welcomed Homes England Strategic Plan published today (30 October 2018) describing the vision as pivotal to helping deliver the homes that communities need.

Since their launch in January, Homes England has a remit to adopt a more commercial approach to acquiring, preparing, managing and developing land in areas of high demand.

Their strategic plan sets out how they will use these powers together with their expertise and significant government investment to drive forward key programmes and play a major role in making the housing market work for everyone.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

This government is committed to delivering 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s and help more people get on the housing ladder. Homes England is at the heart of these plans. I welcome their comprehensive vision that sets out how through their powers and expertise they will maximise government investment to deliver the homes communities need.