James 2 and Vertrouwen report and flyers published

MAIB’s report on the collision between the fishing vessel Vertrouwen and the motor cruiser James 2, resulting in the sinking of James 2 with the loss of 3 lives in Sussex Bay on 6 August 2017 is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more. This page also contains a short video about the investigation findings.

Safety flyers to the fishing vessel industry and sea angling community summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, have also been produced.