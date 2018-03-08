News story
James 2 and Vertrouwen report and flyers published
Collision between a commercial fishing vessel and a recreational motor cruiser resulting in the loss of 3 lives off Shoreham-by-Sea, England.
MAIB’s report on the collision between the fishing vessel Vertrouwen and the motor cruiser James 2, resulting in the sinking of James 2 with the loss of 3 lives in Sussex Bay on 6 August 2017 is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more. This page also contains a short video about the investigation findings.
Safety flyers to the fishing vessel industry and sea angling community summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, have also been produced.
