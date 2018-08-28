Industrial Strategy to boost medicine production: new funding

UK businesses can apply for a share of up to £8 million for projects that significantly improve the efficiency, effectiveness and scope of medicines manufacture.

The funding is part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy. It is provided by UK Research and Innovation and delivered through Innovate UK.

Why medicines manufacturing needs to go digital

Society faces a global challenge in ensuring people everywhere can age healthily. Infrastructure that supports this need has to be efficient and fit for purpose.

For this to happen, there needs to be a major change in the way we manufacture medicines with greater use of digitalisation.

This competition aims to improve manufacture, reduce waste and costs in the medicines supply chain.

It is part of the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. The £181 million leading-edge healthcare fund is designed to transform how we develop and manufacture medicines and other healthcare products, such as digital technologies.

Improving the efficiency of medicines manufacturing

We are looking for projects that address at least 1 of 3 themes. These are to:

improve the UK’s capacity and capability to manufacture small-molecule, biological, or cell or gene-based medicines

significantly reduce the cost of manufacturing these medicines

significantly reduce the waste produced while manufacturing them

This could include but is not limited to:

improved commercially viable manufacturing processes

methods for the reliable and robust scale-up of novel medicines

increased access to medicines needing just-in-time delivery, such as medicines with a short shelf life

increased yield of active ingredient or final product

lower cost of production and goods

improved integration of ordering and delivery, such as, co-ordinating prescriptions with production scheduling

a reduction in waste, for example, by manufacturing to order rather than to stock

Proposals must also show how the project will increase the productivity, competitiveness, capability or growth of at least one UK business involved.

