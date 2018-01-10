HM Treasury welcomes new ministerial team

The new team at the Treasury is:

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Elizabeth Truss

Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General – Mel Stride

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury – Robert Jenrick

Economic Secretary to the Treasury – John Glen

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said:

Ensuring we have an economy fit for the future is vital to families up and down the country, so I’m delighted to be leading a team of ministers committed to creating a prosperous and inclusive economy where talent and hard work are rewarded and where everybody has the opportunity to shine.

I’d like to welcome Robert and John, and welcome back Liz and Mel. Together we will work tirelessly to deliver a truly global Britain.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Elizabeth Truss, said:

It’s fantastic to be reappointed at this vital time for our country. I’m looking forward to working with my Treasury and government colleagues. We will continue our focus on improving lives across the UK and backing the great businesses and people that drive Britain’s economy.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, Mel Stride, said:

A fair tax system is key to building a fairer society and I look forward to continuing our vital work to support families and businesses, crack down on avoidance and evasion, and ensure that our customs system works effectively when we leave the European Union.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick, said:

As Exchequer Secretary, I am delighted to carry on this government’s fantastic work to boost productivity, deliver better infrastructure and maximise the potential for our country.

Britain is a world leader in infrastructure delivering two of Europe’s largest projects, and our record investment will help ensure Britain is fit for the future.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, John Glen, said:

Britain is the financial services centre of the world and I am determined to maintain this leading position at what is a crucial period for the industry. The sector employs over a million people across the nation and its tax take is essential for helping to pay for our hospitals, roads, parks and schools.