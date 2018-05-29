Historic Buildings Grant deadline: One month to go to submit the first application

Farmers and land managers have just one month to apply for the first round of funding to restore historic farm buildings on their land. The Historic Buildings Grant scheme opened on 29 March 2018 and is an opportunity for land managers to restore eligible buildings within five National Parks - Dartmoor, Lake District, Northumberland, Peak District and Yorkshire Dales.

The scheme is proving popular so far, with over 250 expressions of interest from potential applicants who want to restore their farm buildings. Those interested now have until 29 June 2018 to submit their Implementation Grant applications. The scheme is competitive and support will only be granted for the best examples which come forward for funding.

A three stage application process has been developed to support applicants. The first stage is to apply for preliminary funding via the Implementation Grant which confirms the project details, and the deadline to apply for this is 29 June 2018. The next stages is a Feasibility Study Grant. This funding will enable people to engage a conservation consultant to develop a detailed management plan and tender for restoration quotes, along with ensuring that all licences and planning permissions are in place.

Applicants can apply for the Restoration once the plans, quotes and approvals are in place, and have until 31 January 2019 to collate the required evidence and submit their final application. Given the amount of preparation that is required to get to the stage of securing a Restoration Grant and receiving the funding, the deadline for applying for the first tranche of funding, the Implementation Grant, is 29 June 2018.

Lord Gardiner, Minister for National Parks said:

The Historic Buildings Scheme is a project we are piloting to restore buildings of historic or cultural significance in our National Parks and return them to agricultural use. Our National Parks are dotted with these beautiful buildings and the funding will help land managers to preserve and protect them for the next generation.

The Historic Buildings scheme is a pilot project which is available within Dartmoor, Lake District, Northumberland, Peak District and Yorkshire Dales National Park boundaries. Interested parties should contact their local advisors within these National Parks for any enquiries about the scheme.