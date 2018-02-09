Help improve guidance for charities working internationally

The Charity Commission have several key pieces of guidance and alerts that are important reading for charities that operate internationally, including the Compliance Toolkit.

We are keen to assess whether our guidance meets your needs, is easy to follow and whether it helps charities working in high-risk areas or carrying out higher risk activities.

This is an opportunity for you to influence the development of our guidance, making sure we cover the basics as well as helping you with some of the more challenging and complex issues.

Whether you have read all, some or none of our guidance your opinion matters to us.

If you’d like to get involved complete this short survey (it will take no more than 15 minutes). All individual responses are voluntary, anonymous and confidential. The deadline for responses is Sunday 25 March.

We also welcome responses from other colleagues and stakeholders in the international charity sector.