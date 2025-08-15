Government works with TikTok to help safety for treatments abroad

New online campaign to give people clear, reliable advice before travelling overseas for cosmetic or medical treatments

It aims to raise awareness of the risks, protect patients and reduce costs for the NHS of fixing botched procedures

Part of wider government initiative to improve safety of cosmetic treatments

Patients who use social media to help plan cosmetic procedures will now be able to access more reliable trustworthy information thanks to a landmark new initiative between the government and TikTok.

More people are using social media apps like TikTok to research potentially risky operations - like hair transplants and dental work - abroad as they are often cheaper or more readily available than in the UK but are often presented with slick marketing campaigns that do not highlight the dangers of the surgery.

To help keep these patients informed, TikTok and the government have partnered with medical influencers, like Midwife Marley and Doc Tally, to create content to show the risks, help carry out thorough research and provide advice on how to make trips as safe as possible.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) will also provide more detailed travel advice for those seeking to travel abroad for ‘tweakments’.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said:

Too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice or safeguards, often drawn in by deals too good to be true and promoted by influencers - some of whom have never been to the practice in question. By partnering with TikTok, we’re helping people make safer, more informed choices before they go under the knife - wherever that may be. Through our Plan for Change, we’re determined to protect patients, ease pressure on the NHS and make sure taxpayers are not left paying the price when things go wrong.

The campaign warns that when it comes to cosmetic surgery abroad, the lowest price can come at the highest cost.

It urges people to think beyond the slick brochures and marketing, and to consider clinical standards, complication risks and language barriers.

It will urge potential patients to speak to a UK doctor, take out travel insurance and steer clear of package holidays that bundle in procedures. The medics will provide a checklist to go through before considering booking a procedure abroad:

research thoroughly

check the clinic’s regulation and the surgeon’s credentials

know the full cost

understand the aftercare

ask the vital question - if it goes wrong, who will fix it?

The online campaign is part of wider government efforts to curb medical tourism. Work is underway to stop events in the UK that promote procedures abroad and the government is working with other countries to improve patient care from initial consultations to post-surgery recovery.

The government is looking at additional ways of protecting patients who go abroad for these types of procedures, while ensuring the NHS is not left to pick up the tab for botched or harmful work.

The move follows the announcement last week to crack down on dodgy cosmetic practitioners in England. The new regulations will mean the highest-risk procedures, such as non-surgical Brazilian butt lifts, can only be carried out by qualified, specialised healthcare professionals, registered with the Care Quality Commission. The measures also include developing a licensing scheme for lower-risk procedures like Botox and fillers, alongside introducing minimum age restrictions.

Minister Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, said:

Our aim is to explain the risks and help British people understand the actions they can take to keep themselves safe when abroad. If you choose to travel abroad for medical treatment, it is vital you do your research and are fully aware of the risks involved. We urge anyone considering a medical procedure abroad to review our travel advice, relevant guidance from the NHS and other professional bodies, and research foreign providers thoroughly to ensure they meet the highest standard of care. Informed choices today can help avoid serious complications tomorrow.

Ali Law, Director of Public Policy, Northern Europe, said:

At TikTok we are committed to providing our community with information from trusted sources when searching for topics related to physical and mental health. We’re pleased to work with the government on this new initiative to improve the safety of people going abroad for treatment and we will continue to promote credible content through our Clinician Creator Council made of NHS practitioners.

The FCDO has also updated its online travel advice advising people on how to stay safe when travelling abroad for medical or cosmetic reasons.

This work will help improve patient safety and reduce costs for the NHS by reducing the number of people needing medical support when things go wrong, providing greater value for the taxpayer and reducing pressure on staff.