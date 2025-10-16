Government to tackle antisemitism and other racism in the NHS

Steps taken to end scourge of antisemitism in the health service

Lord John Mann to lead rapid review into how healthcare regulators tackle antisemitism and racism

Mandatory antiracism training to be rolled out to all NHS staff

The Prime Minister has ordered an urgent review of antisemitism and all forms of racism in the NHS, as part of wider efforts to tackle discrimination in the health service.

Following recent incidents of antisemitism from doctors which drew stark attention to problems of culture and the regulation in the health system, Lord John Mann will lead the review, looking at how to protect patients and staff from racism and hold perpetrators to account.

At the same time, the government announced the immediate rollout of strengthened mandatory antisemitism and anti-racism training across the health service, and NHSE will review its uniform guidance so patients and staff always feel respected in NHS settings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The discrimination staff and patients have faced because of their race or religion goes against everything our country stands for. The NHS was built on the principle that everyone should be treated equally and with respect, and I am determined to restore this to the heart of the health service. That’s why I have asked Lord Mann to root out this problem and ensure perpetrators are always held to account.

Today’s announcement builds on wider efforts across government to stamp out behaviour that seeks to divide and spread hate across the whole of society, following the horrific terrorist attack on Heaton Park Synagogue earlier this month.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

The NHS should be there for all of us when we need it – regardless of income, race, or religion. Discrimination undermines everything our health service stands for, and undermines its ability to provide quality care. I have been appalled by recent incidents of antisemitism by NHS doctors, and I will not tolerate it. There can be no place in our NHS for doctors or staff continuing to practise after even persistently using antisemitic or hateful language. Patients put their lives in the hands of healthcare professionals. They treat us at our most vulnerable. They therefore have a special responsibility to provide total comfort and confidence. I am grateful to Lord Mann for taking on this work. I expect his recommendations, and the action we are taking today, to help us enforce a zero tolerance policy to racism in healthcare.

Lord John Mann said:

The NHS and the health sector pride themselves on being welcoming, inclusive and professional in dealings with every one of us, as we are all patients at different times and in different ways throughout our entire life. Everyone in the country should be confident in these underlying principles at all times. This review will look at the issues that can undermine the confidence of individuals when seeking or receiving healthcare. Ensuring that the systems and culture of regulation across the health service match, at all times, the universal principles and ethics that underpin our NHS will be the sole focus of this work.

Recently, shocking examples have raised concerns about the operation and efficiency of independent healthcare professional regulators, some of which have been slow to crack down and investigate incidents of hate.

Lord Mann’s review will examine how the regulatory system for healthcare professionals tackles antisemitism and other forms of racism at every stage, from employment through to professional oversight. It will also look at regulatory processes, transparency in investigations, reporting mechanisms, and how zero-tolerance policies can be more effectively implemented across the health service.

At the same time, all 1.5 million NHS staff will be required to complete updated mandatory antisemitism and anti-racism training, with existing equality, diversity and human rights programmes being expanded to include:

Enhanced content on discrimination and antisemitism

New assessment questions to test understanding

Training developed with equality and antisemitism subject matter experts

Content aligned to core skills training framework

Staff will be asked to refresh their training immediately when the updated content becomes available shortly, rather than waiting for the standard three-year cycle.

The government is also asking NHS England will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism and set clear expectations that every Trust, Integrated Care Board, and arms-length body does the same. The government is also reviewing the recommendations of the independent working group on Islamophobia.

NHS England is reviewing the uniform and workwear guidance last updated in 2020, in light of recent successful approaches rolled out at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. NHS England will engage stakeholders on its proposals and issue new guidance shortly. The guidance will protect freedom of religious expression while ensuring patients feel respected at all times. The guidance will not impact staff’s freedom to protest and speak out on political issues, but it will ensure that the political views of staff do not impact on patient care.

Andrew Gilbert, Vice President for Security, Resilience and Cohesion, Board of Deputies of British Jews, said:

We welcome the new measures announced today to tackle antisemitism within the NHS, particularly the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, a much needed review on regulators led by Lord Mann and an expansion of effective antisemitism training. For much of the last two years, Jewish staff and patients have felt let down by the NHS while antisemitism has been allowed to flourish and thrive with hospitals, medical schools and other health spaces becoming unwelcoming for Jews. The government’s plans are a step towards addressing these urgent issues that will make the NHS a safer place for Jews to work and receive care, however, these changes should be seen as a spring board for further changes and not a ‘fix-all’ with issues remaining on the classification of Jews as an ethnicity, the lack of repercussions of medical staff accused of antisemitism and health inequalities in the Jewish community.

Claudia Mendoza, CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), said:

Antisemitism in the NHS has been out of control. We have seen doctors describe hospitals as cesspits of “Jewish supremacy” and praise Hamas as “legends”, with the regulators and tribunals not taking substantive action. It is vital that Jewish patients are able to trust that their healthcare providers will treat them without prejudice. This continued lack of action has severely undermined trust. The government’s announcements today including the introduction of mandatory antisemitism training and the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism encouraged across the health service, are a welcome first step but must be the first of many. Most importantly, we must see swift action as a result of Lord Mann’s urgent review into how healthcare regulators tackle antisemitism.

Lord Mann will report to the Health Secretary, with practical recommendations to strengthen protections against antisemitism and other forms of racism in healthcare.

Patient safety is a priority for this government and the bedrock of an NHS that is fit for the future – that includes ensuring that the NHS is completely free from racism.

The Jewish Medical Association (JMA) said:

For the past two years the Jewish Medical Association has become increasingly concerned about blatant expressions of antisemitism - simply anti-Jewish racism - that have become widely tolerated across healthcare. British Jewish healthcare students, professionals and patients find this profoundly distressing and intimidating. The JMA welcomes Lord Mann’s review of the role of regulators in eliminating this toxic culture for Jews. We have long called for IHRA definition adoption, for effective mandatory training for staff in the NHS, regulators and other key players to combat antisemitism, and for implementation of uniform policy, all to help make healthcare a prejudice-free, politics-free environment.

Daniel Carmel-Brown, CEO of Jewish Care, said:

Jewish Care welcomes the government’s commitment to tackling antisemitism and racism across the NHS and wider society. These measures send a powerful message that hatred and discrimination have no place in healthcare or anywhere else. Adopting the IHRA definition, enhancing training, and strengthening oversight are important steps towards ensuring that Jewish patients, staff, and communities feel safe, respected, and valued. We look forward to working with government and partners to help build a health service and a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

Professor Habib Naqvi, Chief Executive of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said:

Tackling antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism involves clear communication of a zero-tolerance stance, implementing systemic changes, and creating a supportive environment for all employees. That’s why we fully support roll out of the comprehensive measures announced today by the government. Our diverse workforce is the backbone of the NHS. It must be cared for, celebrated and respected for the outstanding care that it provides. At the same time, our patients, colleagues and communities need to be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve. No one should be subjected to discrimination or abuse of any kind, within or outside of the workplace.

Jacob Lant, Chief Executive of National Voices, said: