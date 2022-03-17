Government to improve protections for people deprived of their liberty

Consultation on Liberty Protection Safeguards to ensure freedoms and human rights of people lacking mental capacity are better protected

Individuals and families will have a greater say in their care

Improved protections will reduce the backlog of assessments and ensure safeguarding is in place

People who have their freedoms restricted to help them receive the best care and treatment will be put at the centre of a new system designed to better protect their human rights.

The Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Justice have launched a consultation to update the Mental Capacity Act Code of Practice to better support those with dementia, acquired brain injuries, learning disabilities and autism who may need assistance with their everyday decision-making but lack mental capacity thereby requiring others to make decisions in their best interests.

These decisions could include where a person should live, whether assistive technology like sensors or keypad entry should be installed, setting times for refreshments or activities, whether they can leave the accommodation or restraint in certain circumstances among others.

The Mental Capacity Act Code of Practice sets out how carers and practitioners can make these decisions for others on a day-to-day basis while ensuring the individual is both protected and empowered.

This is part of the government’s promise to ensure everyone receives the right care in the right place at the right time, as part of its reforms of the health and social care system. The new Liberty Protection Safeguards being consulted on will:

Introduce an explicit duty to consult with the person and those interested in their welfare to find out the individual’s wishes and feelings about proposed arrangements

Allow people to have representation including independent mental capacity advocates to ensure their rights are protected and assess what safeguards are necessary when decisions are being made

Extend safeguards to 16 and 17-year-olds and people in any care setting

Improve the protection of rights for people at the heart of the most complex cases through new mental capacity professional roles

Better integrate decisions on Liberty Protection Safeguards as part of health and social care assessments

Involve clinical commissioning groups and NHS trusts in the process to reduce backlogs

Reduce the number of assessments required to make decisions to help ensure more timely assessments

Minister for Care and Mental Health Gillian Keegan said:

Some of the most vulnerable people in society are lawfully deprived of their liberty to ensure they receive the best possible care, as safely as possible, while they are in hospital or living in a care home. Liberty Protection Safeguards put people at the heart of care, just as we promised in our reform programme and will give them more of a say in their care. The proposed changes will speed up processes and increase fairness, ensuring the balance between a person’s human rights and freedoms and their need to receive the right care in the right place at the right time.

This is the first revision of the code since its publication in 2007 and reflects changes in legislation, case law, organisations and good practice which have developed over time.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove MP said:

The Mental Capacity Act protects vulnerable people unable to make decisions in their own interests and updating the Code Of Practice will mean those caring for them provide more consistent and better quality support.

The new system will replace Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, which have been in place since 2009, with the consultation starting today, Thursday 17 March.

Background

To respond to the consultation: Changes to the MCA Code of Practice and implementation of the LPS - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)