Government publishes details of immigration advisory groups

The Home Office has today (Monday 17 June) published membership details of 5 advisory groups, established to deepen engagement between government and industry as the future skills-based immigration system is developed.

The department is undertaking a year-long engagement programme to hear the views of communities and gather expertise from businesses across the UK.

Over 100 events have been held since the start of the year, reaching almost 1,500 stakeholders.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said:

I’ve already met hundreds of people and businesses to make sure our future immigration system works for every part of the UK. Our advisory groups will provide invaluable expertise and representing the views of businesses, employers and vulnerable people. We are delivering on the referendum result by ending free movement and establishing a system to designed to attract talent to the UK, not based on where people are from.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, said:

As we leave the EU, getting the new immigration system right is a high priority for businesses. Employers have welcomed this opportunity to provide extra evidence to the Home Office, to help design an immigration system which both restores public confidence and meets the needs of our economy. These sessions have been frank and constructive, and we hope the detailed feedback provided is reflected in final details of the new system.

The 5 groups are:

Employers’ Advisory Group – consisting of groups representing major employers across the UK

Education Sector Advisory Group – made up of groups representing universities and colleges

Crossing the Border Advisory Group – composed of organisations representing the aviation, maritime and rail sectors

National Advisory Group – consisting of groups representing organisations from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

Vulnerability Advisory Group – made up of organisations representing vulnerable individuals

The new immigration and borders system will be implemented in a phased approach from 2021.

Proposals include scrapping the annual cap on the number of visas issued for skilled workers and widening the skills threshold to include people with qualifications equivalent of A levels.

The new skills-based system will also remove the resident labour market test for high-skilled workers and introduce a route for temporary workers at any skills from low-risk countries, allowing them to come to the UK for a maximum of 12 months.

Full details are available in the government’s White Paper.