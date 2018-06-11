News story
Government funding boost for Cycle Ambition Cities
Further funding on its way to improve cycle safety.
Cycle Ambition Cities are on track to make cycling the natural choice of transport after successfully bidding for a share of £6.5 million government funding that will get more people cycling safely.
In February, the Department for Transport gave Cycle Ambition Cities the chance to bid for a share of £6.5 million of government funding to trial new schemes aimed at improving road safety and creating more bike-friendly areas.
Since February’s announcement the government has identified 7 winning Cycle Ambition City bids and is contributing over £7 million to these cities this year as part of the Department for Transport’s Cycle safety review.
Successful bids will be spent on a range of improvements to encourage more people to cycle as part of their everyday journeys – from a new 6km cycle route in West Yorkshire to improving crossings for cyclists and pedestrians in Bristol and Cambridge.
Cycling Minister Jesse Norman said:
I want us to become a nation of cyclists, and to make cycling a natural choice for people of all ages and backgrounds.
While Britain has some of the safest roads in the world, we want to encourage still more people to take up cycling.
We are determined to make cycling safer and easier across the country. This funding, as part of our overall cycling and walking strategy, will help local councils to make their roads safer for everyone.
The Department for Transport launched the first ever statutory Cycling and walking investment strategy in April 2017, to encourage more people to cycle and walk. This sets out how the government will deliver its ambition for cycling, and outlines how the £1.2 billion of funding available over the period to 2021 will be spent.
On 1 June 2018, the department’s call for evidence on cycling and walking in this country closed, providing an opportunity for people to share their views and opinions on everything from improved infrastructure to education for all road users.
The 6 Cycle Ambition Cities with successful bids are:
- Birmingham
- Bristol
- Cambridge
- Leeds
- Manchester
- Norwich
Details of the successful bids
|Cycle City/authority
|Scheme name
|DfT contribution
|Proposed benefits
|Bristol
|Old Market Roundabout
|£479,495
|Significant improvements to crossings for cyclists and pedestrians
|Cambridge
|Fendon Road Roundabout
|£550,000
|Significant improvements to access for cyclists and crossings for pedestrians
|Manchester
|Ashton New Road/Alan Turing Way Junction
|£1,542,000
|Major junction upgrade and segregation for cyclists
|West Yorks Combined Authority
|Calder Valley Corridor Cycle Route
|£1,470,000
|New 6km cycle route along canal towpath between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
|Norwich
|Earlham Fiveways Roundabout
|£685,000
|Significant improvements to crossings and access for cyclists
|Norwich
|Green Pedalway
|£1,040,000
|Significant improvements to crossings and access/environment for cyclists and pedestrians
|Birmingham
|Pershore Road/Priory Road junction, Edgbaston
|£1,300,000
|New cycleway and improved pedestrian crossings; improved road markings
|DfT Total contribution
|£7,066,495
