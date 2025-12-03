Government brings in measures to help tackle child poverty

New government measures to curb the cost of living will help families buy more affordable baby formula

Money back in parents’ pockets with loyalty points and vouchers

Changes are part of the government’s upcoming child poverty strategy to give every child the best start in life

Parents will save up to £500 a year as government action on how baby formula is displayed will help them choose the lower price infant formula that is right for them.

It comes ahead of the release of the government’s child poverty strategy, which follows the major move by the Chancellor to lift 450,000 children out of poverty in the Budget.

The changes will help those who cannot - or choose not to - breastfeed their babies to provide them with the best possible start in life, alleviate child poverty and put hundreds of pounds back in parents’ pockets.

It follows a detailed market study from the Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) which found families opted for more expensive products and could be influenced by messaging on packaging that may be hard to verify.

Supermarkets and retailers will also get updated guidance, confirming the products can be bought using gift cards, vouchers, loyalty points and coupons - giving parents extra savings.

Speaking at PMQs , Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

Mr Speaker, our budget took important measures to tackle the cost of living. That’s why we have frozen rail fares, prescription charges and cut energy bills for every family by £150. Today, we are going further. For too long, parents have been pushed into spending more on infant formula than needed - told they’re paying for better quality and left hundreds of pounds out of pocket. I can announce today that we are changing that. We will take action to give parents and carers the confidence to access infant formula at more affordable prices. With clearer guidance for retailers and helping new parents use loyalty points and vouchers, together that will save them up to £500 before their child’s first birthday. That builds on our action to lift over half a million children out of poverty, extending free breakfast clubs and our child poverty strategy will be published later this week.

The measures in the publication today will most benefit lower income families and is one part of the wider child poverty strategy set be announced shortly.

Getting the right nutrition is vital in ensuring a baby’s healthy growth and development.

The CMA found many parents “naturally wanting to do what is best for their baby” would “actively choose a more expensive product, assuming this means better quality”.

However, NHS advice confirms it does not matter which brand you choose, they’ll all meet your baby’s nutritional needs, regardless of price because “by law, all infant formula sold in the UK must meet the same standards, which means they are all suitable for your baby’s growth and development”.

The action starting today will give parents and carers who cannot - or choose not to - breastfeed their babies the confidence to choose lower priced infant formula products which all meet the nutritional needs of their baby.

Alongside this we are investing £18.5 million this year in infant feeding services and breastfeeding through the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme. The programme provides funding to 75 local authorities in England with high levels of deprivation and aims to improve health outcomes and tackle health inequalities.

We have also extended the National Breastfeeding Helpline to provide round-the-clock support for families across the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

New parents want the best for their baby, and it’s wrong that vague on-pack messages are leaving families out of pocket for an essential product. It’s not right that manufacturers have been able to package up these products in a way that plays on the instincts of new mums and dads who are just trying to do what’s right for their child. These new measures mean parents will have confidence in the formula they are buying, no matter the price, and can now make the most of supermarket loyalty schemes too. It will put hundreds of pounds back into the pockets of parents, who can spend that money on their child, their siblings or household essentials - and is just one of the ways this government will end child poverty.

We are considering further support on enforcement and working closely across the devolved governments and with local authorities, to update guidance on how these products are marketed.

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, Food Standards Scotland and the Department of Health and Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland are committed to working closely, in consultation with stakeholders, on this package and will keep this package of measures under review and consider whether further action is required in the future.