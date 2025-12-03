Infant formula: government response to CMA market study
The 4 nations response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) market study into the UK infant and follow-on formula market.
Documents
Details
On 14 February 2025, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published the final report of its market study into the UK infant and follow-on formula market.
This response, on behalf of all 4 UK governments, commits to:
- support parents and carers to make better-informed decisions if they need or choose to buy infant formula by providing more comprehensive and accessible information, including in healthcare settings
- encourage retailers to voluntarily implement the recommendations aimed at them to better enable product comparison and stimulate competition between brands
- reinforce existing enforcement processes by reviewing current practices
- update and clarify guidance, where needed, to strengthen adherence