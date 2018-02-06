Government announces support for Lebanon in fight against terror

Through a long-standing project, worth £63 million since 2012, the UK is helping the Lebanese Armed Forces to contain internal threats and secure Lebanon’s border with Syria.

The UK is helping to build 75 border watchtowers and forward operating bases along the border, and training and equipping thousands of troops.

Today the Government has announced to Parliament that, as part of the project, it has placed a further order for £320,000 worth of communications equipment for the border watchtowers.

Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt said:

The UK is committed to working with Lebanon and our partners around the world to tackle head on the global threat from terrorism and violent extremism. We are steadfast in our support to the brave men and women of the Lebanese army who have successfully repelled Daesh from Lebanese territory. We firmly believe that Lebanon’s security and stability are in the interests of all across the region and beyond, including the UK. I am proud of the impact our contribution is making.

Further information