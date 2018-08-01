Game-changing technologies for aerospace: apply for funding

The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK are inviting organisations to come forward with game-changing ideas in civil aerospace.

This is done through the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme, a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment in projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.

There is around £150 million available each year to support the best ideas. This is one of a series of regular calls for projects.

Businesses and researchers can put forward expressions of interest to carry out innovative projects. The best ideas will be invited to apply for funding.

Ideas must deliver UK aerospace strategy

We are looking for projects that help the UK to meet its technology strategy for aerospace.

Priority areas include:

strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability for future generations of civil aircraft

developing smart, connected and more electric aircraft

ensuring the UK is a global leader in large complex structures, particularly wings

advancing more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans

Competition information