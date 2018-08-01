News story
Game-changing technologies for aerospace: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of £150 million available this year for projects that will help to make the UK civil aerospace industry more competitive.
The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK are inviting organisations to come forward with game-changing ideas in civil aerospace.
This is done through the UK Aerospace Research and Technology Programme, a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment in projects that will make the UK more competitive in civil aerospace.
There is around £150 million available each year to support the best ideas. This is one of a series of regular calls for projects.
Businesses and researchers can put forward expressions of interest to carry out innovative projects. The best ideas will be invited to apply for funding.
Ideas must deliver UK aerospace strategy
We are looking for projects that help the UK to meet its technology strategy for aerospace.
Priority areas include:
- strengthening the UK’s whole-aircraft design and system integration capability for future generations of civil aircraft
- developing smart, connected and more electric aircraft
- ensuring the UK is a global leader in large complex structures, particularly wings
- advancing more efficient propulsion technologies, particularly large turbofans
Competition information
- the competition opens for expressions of interest on 6 August 2018, and the deadline is midday on 22 August 2018
- successful applicants will be invited to make a full funding application. The approval process typically takes at least 6 months
- organisations can work alone or in partnership with other businesses and researchers
- project costs and duration should be in proportion to the objectives
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply