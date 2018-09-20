News story
Game-changing ideas for civil aerospace: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of up to £4 million to work on collaborative innovation projects that will benefit the UK aerospace industry.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, working through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK, has up to £4 million to develop world-leading civil aerospace technologies.
Organisations can submit their interest in one of 2 competitions for:
- fast-track collaborative research and development projects
- longer-term collaborative research and development projects
Projects must be in line with the UK aerospace technology strategy, Raising Ambition. This strategy is supported by an annual investment of £150 million by the UK government in research and technology development.
A further £4 million will be on offer for feasibility studies in 2019.
Sign up for Innovate UK’s newsletter to find out about new funding opportunities, including the feasibilities studies competition.
Fast-track collaborative research and development
Exploit technology within 3 to 5 years
Up to £2 million is available for fast-track projects that could be exploited within 3 to 5 years.
Projects could look at:
- sensing for harsh environments and integrated vehicle health monitoring
- coping with extreme conditions
- creating secure, smart, connected and efficient sub-systems
- technologies to improve factory efficiency
Fast-track competition information
- the competition opens on 24 September 2018, and the deadline for expressions of interest is midday on 5 December 2018
- projects that meet the quality threshold will be invited to make a full funding application
- an SME can lead a project, working with other businesses or research organisations
- we expect projects to range in size from £425,000 to £1 million and to last between 1 and 2 years
- businesses could attract up to 50% of their project costs
- you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply
Collaborative research and development
Longer-term returns
Up to £2 million is available for longer-term collaborations, the results of which could be exploited in 5 years or more.
Themes include:
- how to enable single crew operations
- machines and electronics that allow for more electric aircraft
- supporting the next generation of materials and processes
- preliminary design and trade tools for future aircraft and systems
Competition information
- the competition opens on 24 September 2018, and the deadline for expressions of interest is midday on 5 December 2018
- projects that meet the quality threshold will be invited to make a full funding application
- a business must lead the project, working with other businesses or research organisations
- we expect projects to range in size from £425,000 to £1.5 million and to last up to 3 years
- businesses could attract up to 50% of their project costs
- you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply