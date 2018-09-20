News story

Game-changing ideas for civil aerospace: apply for funding

Organisations can apply for a share of up to £4 million to work on collaborative innovation projects that will benefit the UK aerospace industry.

Published 20 September 2018
From:
Innovate UK and UK Research and Innovation
Boeing airplane lands at dusk via motive56 at Shutterstock
There is up to £4 million for collaborative projects that lead to game-changing civil aerospace technologies.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, working through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK, has up to £4 million to develop world-leading civil aerospace technologies.

Organisations can submit their interest in one of 2 competitions for:

  • fast-track collaborative research and development projects
  • longer-term collaborative research and development projects

Projects must be in line with the UK aerospace technology strategy, Raising Ambition. This strategy is supported by an annual investment of £150 million by the UK government in research and technology development.

Find out more about the ATI and its strategy.

A further £4 million will be on offer for feasibility studies in 2019.

Sign up for Innovate UK’s newsletter to find out about new funding opportunities, including the feasibilities studies competition.

Fast-track collaborative research and development

Exploit technology within 3 to 5 years

Up to £2 million is available for fast-track projects that could be exploited within 3 to 5 years.

Projects could look at:

  • sensing for harsh environments and integrated vehicle health monitoring
  • coping with extreme conditions
  • creating secure, smart, connected and efficient sub-systems
  • technologies to improve factory efficiency

Fast-track competition information

  • the competition opens on 24 September 2018, and the deadline for expressions of interest is midday on 5 December 2018
  • projects that meet the quality threshold will be invited to make a full funding application
  • an SME can lead a project, working with other businesses or research organisations
  • we expect projects to range in size from £425,000 to £1 million and to last between 1 and 2 years
  • businesses could attract up to 50% of their project costs
  • you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply

Find out more about the fast-track competition and apply.

Collaborative research and development

Longer-term returns

Up to £2 million is available for longer-term collaborations, the results of which could be exploited in 5 years or more.

Themes include:

  • how to enable single crew operations
  • machines and electronics that allow for more electric aircraft
  • supporting the next generation of materials and processes
  • preliminary design and trade tools for future aircraft and systems

Competition information

  • the competition opens on 24 September 2018, and the deadline for expressions of interest is midday on 5 December 2018
  • projects that meet the quality threshold will be invited to make a full funding application
  • a business must lead the project, working with other businesses or research organisations
  • we expect projects to range in size from £425,000 to £1.5 million and to last up to 3 years
  • businesses could attract up to 50% of their project costs
  • you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply

Find out more about the longer-term competition and apply.

Published 20 September 2018