Game-changing ideas for civil aerospace: apply for funding

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, working through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK, has up to £4 million to develop world-leading civil aerospace technologies.

Organisations can submit their interest in one of 2 competitions for:

fast-track collaborative research and development projects

longer-term collaborative research and development projects

Projects must be in line with the UK aerospace technology strategy, Raising Ambition. This strategy is supported by an annual investment of £150 million by the UK government in research and technology development.

A further £4 million will be on offer for feasibility studies in 2019.

Fast-track collaborative research and development

Exploit technology within 3 to 5 years

Up to £2 million is available for fast-track projects that could be exploited within 3 to 5 years.

Projects could look at:

sensing for harsh environments and integrated vehicle health monitoring

coping with extreme conditions

creating secure, smart, connected and efficient sub-systems

technologies to improve factory efficiency

Fast-track competition information

the competition opens on 24 September 2018, and the deadline for expressions of interest is midday on 5 December 2018

projects that meet the quality threshold will be invited to make a full funding application

an SME can lead a project, working with other businesses or research organisations

we expect projects to range in size from £425,000 to £1 million and to last between 1 and 2 years

businesses could attract up to 50% of their project costs

you will need to sign up to the ATI framework agreement to be eligible to apply

Collaborative research and development

Longer-term returns

Up to £2 million is available for longer-term collaborations, the results of which could be exploited in 5 years or more.

Themes include:

how to enable single crew operations

machines and electronics that allow for more electric aircraft

supporting the next generation of materials and processes

preliminary design and trade tools for future aircraft and systems

Competition information