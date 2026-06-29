From bomb‑proof pants to laser weapons: 25 years of Dstl

Established in 2001 following the part‑privatisation of the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency ( DERA ), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) is the Ministry of Defence’s in-government science and technology organisation, providing unique expertise, crucial insights and innovative mission-winning solutions essential for maintaining UK warfighting readiness in an increasingly dangerous and complex world.

Based at Porton Down in Wiltshire and Portsdown Hill in Hampshire, Dstl employs around 4,800 staff – the majority highly skilled scientists, engineers and analysts – and is part of the National Armaments Director ( NAD ) Group.

Dstl sustains critical sovereign capabilities including chemical and biological defence and explosives forensics, as well as specialising in more than 20 science and technology areas such as AI , quantum, directed energy weapons, cyber, robotics and autonomous systems both for defence and national security.

Dstl works closely with industry, academia and international allies to bring in the best solutions, wherever they may be found.

Dstl 25th anniversary video

Over the past quarter century, Dstl has played a pivotal - often unseen - role in major national and international events providing science and technology solutions when it matters most:

2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack - Dstl identified Novichok within days, enabling life‑saving treatment decisions and underpinning the UK Government’s response.

identified Novichok within days, enabling life‑saving treatment decisions and underpinning the Government’s response. Counter‑terrorism investigations – from the 7/7 London bombings to Manchester Arena and Parsons Green, Dstl experts provided rapid forensic analysis critical to police investigations.

experts provided rapid forensic analysis critical to police investigations. COVID‑19 pandemic – scientists helped model the spread of the virus, produced the ‘R number’ and established testing and decontamination capabilities.

Military operations – staff deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, where innovations such as enhanced blast protection, including so‑called “bomb‑proof pants” significantly reduced life‑changing injuries among UK troops.

troops. Global health and resilience – from Ebola diagnostics in Sierra Leone to pioneering sepsis and infection detection advances now used in civilian healthcare.

Support to Ukraine – since Russia’s illegal invasion, hundreds of Dstl experts have drawn on the depth of the UK ’s science and technology base to deliver capability at pace, providing a critical factor in strategic and tactical success.

Dstl has also been at the forefront of next‑generation technologies shaping the future of defence:

The organisation has also fulfilled major international obligations, including overseeing the complete and verified destruction of the UK ’s historic chemical weapons stockpile in 2007.

More recently, Dstl has continued to support law enforcement and international partners, including assisting police investigations during the Southport murders and identifying highly complex toxins such as epibatidine in the Alexi Navalny poisoning -demonstrating world‑leading expertise in chemical and biological analysis.

Dstl Chief Executive Dr Paul Hollinshead said:

For 25 years, Dstl has combined world‑class expertise with a clear purpose: to deliver mission success through science and technology advantage, to give our Armed Forces and security partners the decisive edge. From playing a vital role in the UK ’s response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack and the COVID‑19 pandemic, to shaping future capabilities in areas such as laser weapons, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, our people have been at the forefront of some of the most complex challenges facing the nation. As threats evolve, so will we, continuing to deliver the science, innovation and expertise that keeps the UK safe at home and strong abroad. I am incredibly proud to lead an organisation that plays such a vital role in the defence and security of our nation.

In 2018, the Centre for Applied Science and Technology ( CAST ) transferred from the Home Office to Dstl , further strengthening its role as the Government’s in‑house science and technology organisation for defence and national security.