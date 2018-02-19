Press release

Foreign Secretary statement: UN Panel of Experts report on Yemen

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has commented on the final report of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen.

Published 19 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
placeholder

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I am deeply concerned by the findings of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen that missiles and related military equipment of Iranian origin were introduced into Yemen after the imposition of the targeted arms embargo.

This puts Iran in non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015) and reaffirms our concerns that they are undertaking destabilising activity in Yemen and the wider region.

I call on Iran to cease activity which risks escalating the conflict and to support a political solution to the conflict in Yemen. I also call on all parties to the conflict to abide fully by applicable international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Read the full UN Panel of Experts report on Yemen.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 19 February 2018