Foreign Secretary statement: UN Panel of Experts report on Yemen

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I am deeply concerned by the findings of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen that missiles and related military equipment of Iranian origin were introduced into Yemen after the imposition of the targeted arms embargo.

This puts Iran in non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015) and reaffirms our concerns that they are undertaking destabilising activity in Yemen and the wider region.

I call on Iran to cease activity which risks escalating the conflict and to support a political solution to the conflict in Yemen. I also call on all parties to the conflict to abide fully by applicable international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.