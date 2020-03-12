Press release

Attack on Camp Taji in Iraq: Foreign Secretary's statement

The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement following the attack on Coalition forces at Camp Taji in Iraq last night.

Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Ministry of Defence, and The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in this cowardly attack on the coalition military base in Iraq.

I spoke with Secretary Pompeo last night and we agreed that it is essential to defend against these deplorable acts.

We must find those responsible. I welcome the Iraqi President’s call for an immediate investigation to hold perpetrators to account - but we must see action.

