Foreign Secretary meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Today, Wednesday 6 June, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in London to discuss the UK Government’s commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and its concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary condemned incitement and rocket fire against Israel. He reiterated the need for Israel to carry out a transparent, independent inquiry into the loss of more than 120 Palestinian lives during the recent Gaza protests, as well as over 10,000 injuries, with approximately 4,000 of these as a result of live gun fire.

He stressed the UK’s firm commitment to a two-state solution as the best way to bring about stability and peace in the region.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The UK, alongside France and Germany, firmly believes that the Iran nuclear deal is the best way to ensure a safe, secure future for the region. We are committed to making sure Iran continues to abide by its obligations under the deal and are in full agreement with Israel that we must prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. We are also very concerned by the deaths of over 120 Palestinians in recent weeks and the deteriorating situation in Gaza. The people of Israel and Gaza have the right to live safely in peace, without constant fear for their security. We continue to press both Israel and the Palestinian Authority on the need to refrain from actions which make peace more difficult. Settlement construction is a significant barrier to achieving this goal, as are terrorism, incitement to violence, and the refusal by some to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist. The UK has an unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and stability and we look forward to continuing to work together to achieve our common goals.

Further information

Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @BorisJohnson and Facebook

Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook

Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

Media enquiries

For journalists

Email: newsdesk@fco.gov.uk

Newsdesk 020 7008 3100