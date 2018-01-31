Foreign Secretary meeting with Irish Foreign Minister

The Foreign Secretary and the Irish Foreign Minister discussed the importance of maintaining our regular engagement through, and beyond, the UK’s exit from the EU, recognising that the unique UK-Ireland relationship is epitomised by our historic ties, family bonds and people-to-people links.

On foreign policy cooperation, the Foreign Ministers agreed that close cooperation between the UK and Ireland on mutual international objectives, including on the Middle East Peace Process, was vital.

The two Ministers also expressed their mutual desire to reach a deal on the UK’s exit from the EU that works for everyone, as well as a shared commitment to avoiding a hard border.

