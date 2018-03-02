Foreign Secretary in Hungary to celebrate bilateral ties

The Foreign Secretary will meet Mr Szijjártó to discuss the close relationship between the UK and Hungary and shared foreign policy challenge.

On arrival, the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The UK and Hungary are close allies and friends. As we leave the EU, we will increase our trade, work even more closely together on European security, and increase links between our 2 peoples. Foreign Minister Szijjártó and I will discuss how we can strengthen our existing friendship as we leave the European Union, and the many shared interests in our strong and modern alliance.

