Foreign Secretary call with U.S. counterpart on Syria: 9 April 2018

An Foreign Office spokesperson said:

The Foreign Secretary spoke to Acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan this afternoon about Saturday’s devastating attack in Douma, Syria. This follows his conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian this morning.

The Foreign Secretary and Acting Secretary of State agreed that, based on current media reports and from those on the ground, this attack bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Asad regime. They reiterated their commitment to standing up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific attack are held to account. They underlined the importance of the UK, the US, and France remaining in close touch.