Flu vaccine effectiveness in 2017 to 2018 season

Public Health England ( PHE ) has today (Wednesday, 18 July 2018) published data on the effectiveness of the flu vaccine in the 2017 to 2018 season. The data show that overall, flu vaccine was 15% effective in all age groups. However, effectiveness varied considerably. By age-group, the vaccine was overall:

26.9% effective in children aged 2 to 17 years (who received the nasal spray)

12.2% in at risk groups aged 10 to 64 years

10.1% in those aged 65 and over

There were higher levels of protection against flu B and H1N1pdm09, especially in children (60.8% effective against flu B and 90.3% against H1N1pdm09 in children).

In 2018 to 2019, a new ‘booster’ vaccine is being made available for all those aged 65 and over which should provide better protection than the current vaccines. We are also recommending that the quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against 4 strains of flu rather than 3 and is currently used for all children under 18 years of age, is made available to all adults in at-risk groups aged between 16 to 64 years.

