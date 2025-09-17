First group of Gazan children arrive for specialist NHS treatment

Government co-ordinates safe arrival of severely ill Gazan children in the UK

More patients and their immediate families are expected in the coming weeks

UK continues to push Israel to ensure better protection for healthcare workers and medical infrastructure in Gaza

Severely ill children from Gaza requiring urgent medical treatment recently arrived safely in the UK with their immediate families.

As part of the Gaza medical evacuation operation, these young patients are now receiving the urgent medical care they need at NHS hospitals, while their immediate family members are getting appropriate support during their stay.

The healthcare situation in Gaza remains incredibly difficult, with many unable to access even a basic level of care and increased difficulties for those who require specialist treatment and support.

A cross-government taskforce has been working intensively over recent weeks to co-ordinate this complex humanitarian operation.

The children and their immediate family members were evacuated from Gaza to Jordan, where they were supported by British Embassy staff and robust security checks were undertaken prior to their arrival into the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

No one can fail to be distressed by the devastating impact the war has had on the children of Gaza, and I cannot imagine the fear and anguish their families have endured. It is a soul-destroying situation that compels us to act. Every child deserves the chance to heal, to play, to simply be able to dream again. These young patients have witnessed horrors no child should ever see, but this marks the start of their journey towards recovery. This reflects the very best of our NHS values - compassion, care and expertise when it matters most.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Children are too often the innocent victims of war. In Gaza, where the healthcare system has been decimated and hospitals are no longer functioning, there are severely ill children unable to get the medical care they need to survive. As we welcome the first group of children to the UK for urgent treatment, their arrival reflects our determined commitment to humanitarian action and the power of international co-operation. We continue to call for the protection of medical infrastructure and health workers in Gaza, and for a huge increase in medicines and supplies to be allowed in. The government is grateful to all partners who have assisted this operation, including the World Health Organization for their support with the evacuation process, the Government of Jordan and Royal Jordanian for facilitating safe transit and the UK Emergency Medical Team and NHS clinical teams for their dedication in providing life-saving medical care to these young patients.

More patients and their immediate families are expected in the coming weeks as part of this humanitarian mission.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said:

These children are severely unwell and in need of urgent medical treatment, and we will do all we can to help provide them with a safe and secure place to receive the vital care and treatment they so desperately need. NHS specialists at hospitals across the country are providing crucial treatment to help these children and their families - and we are incredibly grateful to hospitals, staff and volunteers who are supporting these efforts.

These patients and their families have suffered an unimaginable ordeal and their privacy is paramount. For this reason, the government will not be providing further details about their treatment or whereabouts to protect patient confidentiality and their personal safety.

The UK continues to urge the Government of Israel to allow Gazans to receive vital healthcare, including a scaling up of medical evacuations and allowing medicines and supplies into Gaza.

The government is clear on the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages cruelly detained by Hamas, the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a path to a two-state solution.

Background information

The Prime Minister announced this medical evacuation on 25 July 2025.

The UK is working with the World Health Organization (WHO), which plays a critical role in supporting medical evacuations from Gaza.

This is a publicly funded humanitarian mission.

Children are accompanied by their immediate family members, including parents or guardians and siblings under 18.

The safety, privacy and wellbeing of these severely ill and vulnerable patients and their families remains our absolute priority. To protect patient confidentiality, we will not be providing further operational details about their treatment or whereabouts.

For further information please see the UK’s response to the situation in Gaza.