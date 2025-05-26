Faster cancer treatment thanks to new radiotherapy machines

Cutting-edge machines will cut waiting times and help 4,500 more patients get treatment faster

Upgraded tech being rolled out at 28 hospitals can cut the rounds of radiotherapy needed and reach cancers in harder to treat areas like chest, abdomen and pelvis

Rollout is backed by £70 million provided by government as part of its mission to improve cancer care through its Plan for Change

Thousands of patients will benefit from faster and safer cancer treatment thanks to new cutting-edge radiotherapy machines being rolled out to every region in the country.

The government has paid for new linear accelerator (LINAC) machines at 28 hospitals, which use modern technology to reduce delays to treatment and, in some cases, could reduce the number of hospital visits a patient needs to make by half, helping to cut waiting lists faster.

Replacing these older machines will save as many as 13,000 appointments from being lost to equipment breakdown.

The machines will be rolled out at hospitals across the country from August, funded by a £70 million government investment as part of its plans to improve cancer care through the Plan for Change.

By March 2027, up to 27,500 additional treatments per year will be delivered, including up to 4,500 receiving their first treatment for cancer within 62-days of referral, helping to treat more cancer patients in faster time.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the machines are safer for patients and can more precisely target tumours, causing less damage to surrounding healthy tissues. They are particularly effective at targeting cancers in harder to treat areas, such as the chest, abdomen and pelvis.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

There is a revolution taking place in medical technology which can transform treatment for cancer patients. But NHS hospitals are forced to use outdated, malfunctioning equipment thanks to 14 years of underinvestment under the previous government. Thanks to the investment this government is making in our NHS, we will provide more cancer patients with world-class, cutting-edge care. By reducing the number of hospital visits required and preventing cancelled appointments, these state of the art radiotherapy machines free up capacity so that thousands more patients are treated on time. As a cancer survivor, I know just how important timely treatment is. These machines are part of the investment and modernisation that will cut waiting times for patients, through our Plan for Change.

The tech is being prioritised in hospitals which are currently using outdated treatment machines older than 10 years, meaning patients can be treated faster and reducing cancelled appointments due to faults.

It will also increase the availability of Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy (SABR) cancer treatments, which can more precisely target tumours.

NHS national clinical director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson said:

Radiotherapy is essential for many cancer patients, so it’s great news that the investment in new machines means that some will need fewer rounds of treatment, as we bring in more sophisticated techniques. These machines will deliver more precise treatment for patients, which helps them to recover sooner, as well as enabling the NHS to treat people more efficiently as we continue in our efforts to catch and treat more cancers faster.

The new LINAC radiotherapy machines were allocated across England by Specialised Commissioning teams at NHS England, which will help to improve health inequalities by ensuring every radiotherapy service has the modern equipment needed to offer innovative radiotherapy treatments.

Alongside turbocharging treatment for patients, significant work is being carried out to get cancers diagnosed more quickly than ever before.

Improved performance against the Faster Diagnosis Standard has led to the equivalent of 4,000 extra patients given the all-clear or a definitive cancer diagnosis within 4 weeks in March 2025 compared to the same time the year before, to reach over 217,000 in total in March 2025.

Patients are also getting easier access to vital tests, checks and scans, with Community Diagnostic Centres delivering almost 2.5 million on high streets and at other convenient locations in March.

Senior policy manager at Cancer Research UK, Matt Sample, said:

All cancer patients, no matter where they live, should have access to the best treatment, so it’s great to see investment in cutting-edge equipment for hospitals across the country. Modern LINAC machines can offer more efficient, targeted treatment with less side-effects for patients, which is why it’s vital that there is sustained funding to replace them routinely. The government has a huge opportunity in its upcoming National Cancer Plan for England to tackle unequal access to optimal treatment, and we look forward to working with them to help give every patient the care they deserve.

Kate Seymour, Head of External Affairs at Macmillan Cancer Support says:

Today marks an exciting step forward for cancer treatment in England. Many people across the country are facing long delays for care but today proves that better is possible. Investment in cutting edge technology is essential to bring down waiting times and help more people with cancer get the best care the UK has to offer, whoever and wherever they are.

The investment in this new technology follows on from the government rolling out 13 new DEXA scanners across the country which will allow 29,000 extra bone scans per year will be delivered for patients as part of the Plan for Change.

The government’s Plan for Change will continue to put patients first as it works to end the misery felt by millions up and down the country who have been denied the care they need for too long.

Over 3 million appointments have already been delivered since the end of June 2024, smashing the government’s target of delivering 2 million extra operations, scans and appointments. This is alongside over 8.3 million more appointments each year becoming available as 1,000 doctors surgeries receive a bricks and mortar upgrade to modernise practices and expand capacity.

