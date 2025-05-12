More scanners across the country for better care of brittle bones

Government confirms 13 new state-of-the-art DEXA scanners to support better bone care

Scanners are delivered as part of government commitment upheld in Plan for Change

29,000 extra bone scans per year will be delivered for patients across England thanks to the government rolling out 13 new DEXA scanners.

The new scanners were promised as part of the government’s elective reform plan and mark another step closer towards fixing the NHS and making it fit for the future, as set out in the Plan for Change.

More than one in 3 women and one in 5 men will experience a fracture due to osteoporosis in their lifetime and so these scanners are equipped with advanced technology to identify with minute detail the quality of a patient’s bones.

They will help with early diagnosis of illness such as osteoporosis, which weakens bones, making them so fragile that even a cough or sneeze could cause a painful break for people across the country.

Thirteen areas will receive the new equipment this year, including hospitals in West Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire serving some of the most under-resourced and rural communities, with patients already receiving invitations for appointments to use the new scanners.

Seven of the new machines will enable trusts to offer new or extended DEXA services, improving access and reducing patient journey times. Another 6 scanners will replace existing machines, helping to increase the reliability and productivity of bone diagnostic services.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Having seen the pain of a family member breaking a hip because of her osteoporosis, I know only too well how debilitating a condition it can be. We know that early diagnosis of brittle bone conditions means faster treatment and better outcomes for patients, which is why I promised before the election that we would deliver an extra 15,000 scans a year. The investment the government is making in new scanners across the country will deliver an extra 29,000 scans a year, almost double what I promised. Our Plan for Change is cutting waiting lists by investing in our NHS, which is only possible because of the increase in employers’ national insurance.

Sue Mann, Clinical Lead for Women’s Health at NHS England, said:

This is a welcome targeted investment for the NHS trusts across England set to receive these new scanners from this month. They measure tiny reductions in bone density that can help us diagnose osteoporosis in its early stages, before you break a bone. These scanners are key tools for prevention, particularly for some women who are known to be at higher risk of osteoporosis, such as those who go through early menopause.

Craig Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, said:

This investment in scanners is really good news for people with osteoporosis. We want to thank Wes Streeting for ensuring bone scans are part of his package to modernise scanning technology so we can catch diseases like osteoporosis earlier. This, and the recent good news on waiting lists, gives us confidence the NHS is beginning to turn a corner.

Mr Haitham Hamoda, trustee and past chair of the British Menopause Society, said:

This is very welcome news. Osteoporosis and related fractures is a significant public health issue. It is estimated that more than one in three women may sustain an osteoporosis related fracture with significant associated morbidity and mortality. In addition, women with premature ovarian insufficiency and early menopause have a significantly increased risk of osteoporosis and related fractures. Increasing access and availability to bone density screening and assessment will improve detection and allow earlier discussion of preventative measure and treatment.

Dr Katharine Halliday, President of the Royal College of Radiologists, said:

We welcome the pledge for more DEXA scanners which will help to deliver better care for patients at risk of osteoporosis. Increasing capacity to deliver scans in the hospitals and regions that need it most will be an important step to make sure patients receive timely, effective care no matter where they live.

Over 3 million appointments have already been delivered since the end of June 2024, smashing the government’s target of delivering 2 million extra operations, scans and appointments.

Scanner locations

The following locations will receive new scanners:

Harefield Hospital (Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust)

North Middlesex Hospital (North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust)

Newark Hospital (Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation NHS Trust)

Royal Victoria Infirmary (The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

Ellesmere Port Community Diagnostic Centre (Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation NHS Trust)

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

Cranleigh Village Hospital (Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

The following locations will receive replacement scanners: