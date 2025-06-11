Emergency workers to be better protected from racial abuse

The new measures, tabled today as amendments to the government’s landmark Crime and Policing Bill, will close an existing loophole that allows people to get away with racial and religious abuse towards police, fire and ambulance workers making house calls.

Currently, it is illegal to racially or religiously abuse anyone in public, but this does not extend to behaviour within a private home.

The gap was originally designed to ensure that the laws that allow police to keep public spaces free from serious disorder did not overstep into private conversations held in homes.

By stopping short of people’s houses, the law has left emergency workers vulnerable and unprotected to racial and religious-based abuse and harassment during house calls, and unable to hold the perpetrators to account for their behaviour.

Reports of emergency workers being abused for their race or religion while in private homes have increased, and the government thinks it is vital they get the protections they deserve as they carry out their vital work to resolve home disputes and provide health care.

By closing the loophole in the Public Order Act 1986, the government is making clear that racially or religiously motivated abuse and threats towards our emergency workers will never be tolerated, regardless of where it takes place.

Under the change, offenders of abusing emergency workers in any setting could face a maximum sentence of 2 years imprisonment.

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said:

Our emergency workers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe and they should never have to tolerate abuse due to their race or religion while simply doing their job. As part of our Plan for Change, this government is rebuilding the bond between the public and police, and part of that means ensuring our officers have the protections they deserve. By closing this loophole, we’re sending a clear message that racial and religious abuse directed towards those who serve our communities will not be tolerated.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said:

Our emergency workers carry out lifesaving work every day and deserve to feel safe from violence or intimidation. Anyone who violates this core principle brings shame on themselves and will feel the full force of the law, wherever they are. I will not stand any health worker being subjected to abuse and take a zero-tolerance approach, and these new measures will crack down on perpetrators.

Minister for Fire, Alex Norris said:

All emergency service workers should be able to carry out their duties without being subjected to unacceptable racial and religious abuse. This government stands firmly behind emergency service workers and will not tolerate abusive behaviour towards those risking their lives to keep us safe.

Andy Rhodes, Director of the National Police Wellbeing Service, said: