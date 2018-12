DVSA opening hours: Christmas and New Year

Driving test centres, vehicle test stations and DVSA customer service centres will have different opening hours during Christmas and New Year.

DVSA ’s online services and information will still be available on GOV.UK.

The bank holidays will affect the last date to change or cancel your test. Check the dates for a:

Opening hours

Date Driving test centres and

DVSA vehicle test stations Customer service centres Monday 24 December Most centres and stations will be open Open to midday Tuesday 25 December Closed Closed Wednesday 26 December Some centres will be open Closed Thursday 27 December Most centres and stations will be open Open to 4pm Friday 28 December Most centres and stations will be open Open to 4pm Saturday 29 December Some centres will be open Closed Sunday 30 December Some centres will be open Closed Monday 31 December Most centres and stations will be open Open to 4pm Tuesday 1 January Some centres will be open Closed Wednesday 2 January Most centres and stations will be open Open

The MOT testing service desk for testers has different opening hours.

The table shows the last date to change or cancel your theory test or driving test.

If you change or cancel your test after the date shown, you’ll lose your fee and have to pay again.

Test date Last date to change or cancel

(online) Last date to change or cancel

(by phone) Monday 24 December Wednesday 19 December Wednesday 19 December Tuesday 25 December No tests No tests Wednesday 26 December Thursday 20 December Thursday 20 December Thursday 27 December Thursday 20 December Thursday 20 December Friday 28 December Friday 21 December Friday 21 December Saturday 29 December Sunday 23 December Friday 21 December Sunday 30 December Wednesday 26 December Monday 24 December (midday) Monday 31 December Wednesday 26 December Monday 24 December (midday) Tuesday 1 January Thursday 27 December Thursday 27 December (4pm) Wednesday 2 January Thursday 27 December Thursday 27 December (4pm) Thursday 3 January Friday 28 December Friday 28 December (4pm) Friday 4 January Sunday 30 December Friday 28 December (4pm) Saturday 5 January Tuesday 1 January Monday 31 December (4pm) Sunday 6 January Wednesday 2 January Wednesday 2 January

The table shows the last date to change or cancel your vehicle test in England and Wales.

If you change or cancel your test after the date shown, you’ll lose your fee and have to pay again.

Test date Last date to change or cancel Monday 24 December Wednesday 19 December Tuesday 25 December No tests Wednesday 26 December Thursday 20 December Thursday 27 December Thursday 20 December Friday 28 December Friday 21 December Saturday 29 December Friday 21 December Sunday 30 December No tests Monday 31 December Monday 24 December (midday) Tuesday 1 January Monday 24 December (midday) Wednesday 2 January Thursday 27 December (4pm) Thursday 3 January Friday 28 December (4pm) Friday 4 January Friday 28 December (4pm) Saturday 5 January Monday 31 December (4pm)

The table shows the last date to change or cancel your vehicle test in Scotland.

If you change or cancel your test after the date shown, you’ll lose your fee and have to pay again.

Test date Last date to change or cancel Monday 24 December Wednesday 19 December Tuesday 25 December No tests Wednesday 26 December Thursday 20 December Thursday 27 December Thursday 20 December Friday 28 December Friday 21 December Saturday 29 December Friday 21 December Sunday 30 December No tests Monday 31 December Monday 24 December (midday) Tuesday 1 January No tests Wednesday 2 January No tests Thursday 3 January Thursday 27 December (4pm) Friday 4 January Thursday 27 December (4pm) Saturday 5 January Friday 28 December (4pm)

MOT testing service desk for testers

The MOT testing service desk provides help for MOT testers using the service to record MOT test results.