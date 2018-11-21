News story
Draft Withdrawal Agreement and Outline Political Declaration
Find out how we've made decisive progress delivering Brexit.
This deal delivers on the referendum:
- It takes back control of our borders and ends free movement
- It takes back control of our money so we can spend it on our priorities, like our long-term plan for the NHS
- It takes back control of our laws ending the jurisdiction of the CJEU, coming out of the Common Agricultural Policy and out of the Common Fisheries Policy
- It maintains jobs, security and the integrity of our precious United Kingdom
What are the main features of the Draft Withdrawal Agreement?
- Citizens’ rights protected
- Implementation period until 2020
- A fair financial settlement
- A UK-wide temporary customs backstop
- A robust dispute settlement mechanism, including independent arbitration
- Agreements on Gibraltar and Cyprus
What does the Outline Political Declaration aim to do?
- Ending free movement
- Visa-free travel for tourists and short-term business visits
- A free trade area for goods with zero tariffs
- Fair and open competition
- Leaving the Common Agricultural Policy
- Leaving the Common Fisheries Policy
- Ambitious arrangements for trade in services, alongside new arrangements on financial services
- Close relationship on foreign policy and defence
- Cooperation on tackling crime and terrorism, to keep people safe
- New and specific arrangements on digital
- Market access for freight and passenger road transport
- Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement
- Efficient electricity and gas trade
Published 21 November 2018