Cyber security: funding to take academic ideas to market

The UK aims to be the best place in the world to do business online. The government’s National Cyber Security Strategy sets out a plan for the country to be secure, resilient to cyber threats and prosperous and confident in the digital world.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, working with Innovate UK, has up to £800,000 help academics to accelerate and take to market their ideas for improving cyber security.

The competition is designed to increase the number of ideas from UK academic research that are turned into new businesses.

A previous competition saw 7 teams progress through a 3-month market validation phase, establish new ventures and build work prototypes.

Protect information systems

Projects must be in the field of cyber security including protecting information systems, the data on systems, and the services provided by systems from unauthorised access, harm, misuse or accidental damage.

The competition is in 2 phases.

Phase 1 involves assessing the value of an idea and validating this in this market. It is supported by industry experts and lasts up to 4 months. Successful applicants will be expected to attend a series of events in London to help develop and demonstrate their ideas.

The best projects will then be invited to apply to build a minimum viable project in phase 2.

Competition information