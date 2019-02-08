News story
Cyber security: funding to take academic ideas to market
Researchers based in UK academic institutions can apply for a share of up to £800,000 to support them in commercialising cyber security innovation.
The UK aims to be the best place in the world to do business online. The government’s National Cyber Security Strategy sets out a plan for the country to be secure, resilient to cyber threats and prosperous and confident in the digital world.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, working with Innovate UK, has up to £800,000 help academics to accelerate and take to market their ideas for improving cyber security.
The competition is designed to increase the number of ideas from UK academic research that are turned into new businesses.
A previous competition saw 7 teams progress through a 3-month market validation phase, establish new ventures and build work prototypes.
Protect information systems
Projects must be in the field of cyber security including protecting information systems, the data on systems, and the services provided by systems from unauthorised access, harm, misuse or accidental damage.
The competition is in 2 phases.
Phase 1 involves assessing the value of an idea and validating this in this market. It is supported by industry experts and lasts up to 4 months. Successful applicants will be expected to attend a series of events in London to help develop and demonstrate their ideas.
The best projects will then be invited to apply to build a minimum viable project in phase 2.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 11 February 2019, and the deadline for applications is at midday on 6 March 2019
- it is open to anyone based in a UK academic institution, working with the support of their technology transfer office
- we expect total project costs to range between £5,000 and £32,000
- researchers could get up to 100% of their eligible project costs
- projects must start by 1 April 2019
- a briefing event will be held on 13 February 2019 in London for applicants to find out more