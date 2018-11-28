Crowdsourcing data for maps and locations: apply for funding

More accurate, complete and open data on geographic locations could help improve public services and increase the impact of charities working in social or environmental fields.

Innovate UK is working in partnership with the Geospatial Commission to invest up to £1.5 million in projects that allow users of mapping apps and websites to participate in creating and maintaining geographic information.

The commission is an expert committee based in the Cabinet Office. It was established by the UK government in 2017 to maximise the value of data linked to location, which could be worth up to £11 billion a year for the economy.

Making information more accurate and complete

The aim of this competition is to support the Geospatial Commission to make information on location more accurate, complete and reliable.

Projects should look at how to give users of mapping services the ability to identify and correct missing, out-of-date and incorrect information.

They should support one of the following areas to:

improve the delivery of local authority services such as parking or disabled access

support third-sector organisations in improving their work in social or environmental fields

enhance existing public sector open data, such as information on publicly accessible green space

