News story
Crowdsourcing data for maps and locations: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of £1.5 million to look at ways for users of mapping apps and websites to contribute to better information on locations.
More accurate, complete and open data on geographic locations could help improve public services and increase the impact of charities working in social or environmental fields.
Innovate UK is working in partnership with the Geospatial Commission to invest up to £1.5 million in projects that allow users of mapping apps and websites to participate in creating and maintaining geographic information.
The commission is an expert committee based in the Cabinet Office. It was established by the UK government in 2017 to maximise the value of data linked to location, which could be worth up to £11 billion a year for the economy.
Making information more accurate and complete
The aim of this competition is to support the Geospatial Commission to make information on location more accurate, complete and reliable.
Projects should look at how to give users of mapping services the ability to identify and correct missing, out-of-date and incorrect information.
They should support one of the following areas to:
- improve the delivery of local authority services such as parking or disabled access
- support third-sector organisations in improving their work in social or environmental fields
- enhance existing public sector open data, such as information on publicly accessible green space
Competition information
- the competition is open, and the deadline for applications is at midday on 30 January 2019
- projects can be led by a business, research and technology organisation or local authority, and must include the owner of the data that is being worked with
- funding is available for a range of project types including feasibility studies, industrial research and experimental development
- we expect total project costs to range in size between £50,000 and £750,000 and for projects to last up to 10 months
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event will be held on 3 December 2018 to find out more about the competition and making a quality application