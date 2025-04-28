Cost of living boost for millions as prescription charges frozen

NHS prescription charges in England will be frozen for the first time in three years, keeping the cost of a prescription below a tenner.

The decision means £18 million saving to help with cost of living for millions who regularly pay for prescriptions as the government delivers security for working people through its Plan for Change.

Freeze comes weeks after this government agreed record investment for community pharmacies to fund local services for patients.

Millions of people across the country will see the cost of their prescriptions frozen for the first time in three years from today – as the government puts money back into the pockets of working people as it delivers on the Plan for Change.

The move will save patients around £18 million next year – keeping prescriptions under the cost of a tenner, at £9.90 for a single charge. Those who are already exempt from paying their prescription will continue to be so.

Three month and annual prescriptions prepayment certificates will also be frozen for 2025/26.

Annual charges can be made in instalments meaning those requiring regular medicines will be able to get them for just over £2 a week.

The prescription charge freeze builds on wider government action to tackle the cost of living crisis, including the rollout of free breakfast clubs, expanded childcare through 300 new school-based nurseries, lowering the cost of school uniforms, and extending the fuel duty freeze – all aimed at easing financial pressures on families across the country.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said:

This government’s Plan for Change will always put working people first, and our moves today to freeze prescription charges will put money back into the pockets of millions of patients. Fixing our NHS will be a long road – but by working closer with our pharmacies we’re saving money and shifting care to the community where it’s closer to your home. We made the difficult but necessary choices at the Budget to fund moves like this and change our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.

The announcement follows news last month of the government agreeing funding with Community Pharmacy England worth an extra £617 million over 2 years.

And the investment comes alongside reforms to deliver a raft of patient benefits, as part of the government’s agenda to shift the focus of care from hospitals into the community, so that people can more easily access care and support on their high streets.

This freeze is only possible thanks to the government’s difficult but necessary choices at the Budget to bring in a £26 billion boost to the health service.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

We promised to build an NHS fit for the future, and that started with the £26 billion funding boost I delivered at the Budget, to repair and improve the many vital services it provides. Since then, waiting lists are falling, staff are better paid and supported, and today, £18 million has been kept in patient’s pockets by freezing prescription charges – easing the cost of living through our Plan for Change, delivering for all.

Jonathan Blades, Head of Policy at Asthma + Lung UK, said:

The freezing of prescription charges is a welcome first step and will provide some short-term relief for people with lung conditions during the ongoing cost of living crisis. Living with a long-term lung condition like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expensive and rising prescription costs only make it harder for people to manage their condition and stay well.

Around 89% of prescriptions in England are already dispensed free of charge to children, over-60s, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions. This freeze will not impact that scheme.

In addition to the freeze on charges, the NHS low income scheme offers help with prescription payments, with free prescriptions for eligible people in certain groups such as pensioners, students, and those who receive state benefits or live in care homes.

Alongside action to rebuild the NHS, the government’s Plan for Change is focused on growing the economy to improve living standards across the country. This further freeze will only improve that.

Notes to editors:

NHS prescription charges apply in England only

A 3-month prescription prepayment certificate (PPCs) will be frozen at £32.05 and a 12 month PPCs will remain at £114.50.

Groups exempt from prescription charges include:

o Children under 16 and those in full-time education aged 16-18

o People aged 60 and over

o Pregnant women and those who have had a baby in the last 12 months

o People with specified medical conditions like diabetes or cancer and have valid exemption certificates

o Those receiving qualifying benefits including Universal Credit (with criteria)

o NHS inpatients

The freeze will also apply to NHS wigs and fabric supports; these prices will remain at current levels:

· Surgical brassiere £32.50

· Abdominal or spinal support £49.05

· Stock modacrylic wig £80.15

· Partial human hair wig £212.35

· Full bespoke human hair wig £310.55