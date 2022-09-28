Contacting the Patient Safety Commissioner for England

Dr Henrietta Hughes was appointed as the first ever Patient Safety Commissioner for England in July. She began her role on 12 September.

Dr Hughes is an independent point of contact for patients so that patients’ voices are heard and acted upon. She will use patients’ insight to help the government and the healthcare system in England listen and respond to patients’ views and promote patient safety, specifically with regard to medicines and medical devices.

For more information on the role of the Patient Safety Commissioner see the fact sheet and the government’s response to a consultation regarding the post.

The privacy notice sets out how the Patient Safety Commissioner collects and uses personal data to fulfil the role.