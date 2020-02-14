Policy paper
Medicines and Medical Devices Bill: overarching documents
Further documents relating to the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill 2020.
The impact assessment evaluates the measures in the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill and gives an overarching assessment of the impact they will have.
The Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs have prepared 6 illustrative statutory instruments to accompany the Delegated Powers Memorandum. These are illustrative examples of how the powers in the bill may be used, and are not final drafts for consultation.