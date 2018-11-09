Consultation on changes to performance rules in GCSE, AS and A level music and dance

Ofqual has today (9 November 2018) launched a consultation on changes to our rules about the length of performances in music and dance GCSEs, AS and A levels.

We propose to change our rules on how performances are marked if a student performs for less than the expected time. We are also clarifying our rules about how music performances that are not based on a traditional written score are assessed and our expectations for the number of dances a learner must perform. Nothing in our proposals would change the way students should prepare for their assessments.

You can find the consultation here, as well as details of how to respond to our proposals. The consultation is open for 4 weeks, and the final date for responses is 9 December 2018.