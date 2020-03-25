Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine not licensed for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment

We understand these are challenging times, and patients may be worried, but we are doing everything we can to continue to ensure patient safety.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are not licensed to treat COVID-19 related symptoms or prevent infection.

Clinical trials are ongoing to test chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as an agent in the treatment of COVID-19 or to prevent COVID-19 infection. These clinical trials are still not completed, so no conclusions have been reached on the safety and effectiveness of this medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Until we have clear, definitive evidence these treatments are safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19, they should only be used for this purpose within a clinical trial.

