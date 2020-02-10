Chief Medical Officer for England announces four further coronavirus cases

Four further patients in England have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

The new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France.

Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard tracing patient contacts from the UK cases. They successfully identified these individuals and ensured the appropriate support was provided.

The patients have been transferred to specialist NHS centres at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and The Royal Free hospitals, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent further spread of the virus. The NHS is extremely well prepared to manage these cases and treat them, and we are working quickly to identify any further contacts these patients have had. For the latest advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus.