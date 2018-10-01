Charity Fraud Awareness Week (22 – 26 October 2018)

This is the third annual Charity Fraud Awareness Week aiming to help you increase resilience against fraud.

More than 40 charities, regulators, professional bodies and other stakeholders are joining forces to help combat fraud targeted against charities.

The main aims of the week are to:

raise awareness of the key risks affecting the sector

promote and share good counter-fraud practices

promote honesty and openness about fraud

Fraud awareness week themes

Each day of national charity fraud week the campaign will focus in on particular topics.

Monday 22 October Cyber-fraud (current and emerging threats) Tuesday 23 October Grant fraud (due diligence and partnership working) Wednesday 24 October Donation fraud/legacy fraud Thursday 25 October Insider fraud Friday 26 October Moving money safely

How to get involved

We are encouraging the charity sector to get involved in Fraud Awareness Week, you can:

download a UK supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website

download an international edition of the supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website

develop your own counter fraud activities aimed at staff and volunteers, members and beneficiaries, donors and supporters, for example staff awareness training

join the conversation on Twitter by promoting your own counter fraud messages or retweet ours using the hashtag #CharityFraudOut

Our guidance will also help you to protect your charity from fraud.