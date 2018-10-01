News story
Charity Fraud Awareness Week (22 – 26 October 2018)
During fraud awareness week we’ll be helping the charity sector become more resilient to fraud.
This is the third annual Charity Fraud Awareness Week aiming to help you increase resilience against fraud.
More than 40 charities, regulators, professional bodies and other stakeholders are joining forces to help combat fraud targeted against charities.
The main aims of the week are to:
- raise awareness of the key risks affecting the sector
- promote and share good counter-fraud practices
- promote honesty and openness about fraud
Fraud awareness week themes
Each day of national charity fraud week the campaign will focus in on particular topics.
|Monday 22 October
|Cyber-fraud (current and emerging threats)
|Tuesday 23 October
|Grant fraud (due diligence and partnership working)
|Wednesday 24 October
|Donation fraud/legacy fraud
|Thursday 25 October
|Insider fraud
|Friday 26 October
|Moving money safely
How to get involved
We are encouraging the charity sector to get involved in Fraud Awareness Week, you can:
- download a UK supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website
- download an international edition of the supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website
- develop your own counter fraud activities aimed at staff and volunteers, members and beneficiaries, donors and supporters, for example staff awareness training
- join the conversation on Twitter by promoting your own counter fraud messages or retweet ours using the hashtag #CharityFraudOut
Our guidance will also help you to protect your charity from fraud.
Published 1 October 2018