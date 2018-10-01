News story

Charity Fraud Awareness Week (22 – 26 October 2018)

During fraud awareness week we’ll be helping the charity sector become more resilient to fraud.

Published 1 October 2018
Charity Fraud Awareness Week logo

This is the third annual Charity Fraud Awareness Week aiming to help you increase resilience against fraud.

More than 40 charities, regulators, professional bodies and other stakeholders are joining forces to help combat fraud targeted against charities.

The main aims of the week are to:

  • raise awareness of the key risks affecting the sector
  • promote and share good counter-fraud practices
  • promote honesty and openness about fraud

Fraud awareness week themes

Each day of national charity fraud week the campaign will focus in on particular topics.

Monday 22 October Cyber-fraud (current and emerging threats)
Tuesday 23 October Grant fraud (due diligence and partnership working)
Wednesday 24 October Donation fraud/legacy fraud
Thursday 25 October Insider fraud
Friday 26 October Moving money safely

How to get involved

We are encouraging the charity sector to get involved in Fraud Awareness Week, you can:

Our guidance will also help you to protect your charity from fraud.

