Charity automatic disqualification rules: you can now apply for a waiver

If the new automatic disqualification rules affect you, from today (1 February 2018) you can apply for a waiver from the Charity Commission

The law changes on 1 August 2018. But you can apply for a waiver before then to take up or remain in a trustee or restricted senior manager position.

The new rules add to current regulations that cover automatic disqualification for trustees.

After the 1 August 2018 the rules will also apply to some charity senior manager positions (chief executives and finance directors - and those in equivalent roles).

New reasons for disqualification include being in contempt of court, being named under particular anti-terrorism legislation or being on the sex offenders register.

Our guidance provides all the information about the changes, and whether they affect you or your charity:

If you need to apply for a waiver, you should look at the criteria we will use to make a decision.

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, ideally by 1 June 2018, to get a decision in good time.