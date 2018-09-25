Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel - London C Panel

The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to one of his panels of junior counsel, the London C panel, to undertake civil and EU work for government departments.

London C panel

Applications are invited from advocates interested in joining the London C panel.

Members of the C panel will be expected to have at least two years’ experience in actual practice (from end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers, date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors).

Appointments will be for five years. Those appointed to the C panel will often (but not exclusively) provide the A and B panel members of the future and so should have the potential to join the A panel.

There are vacancies on the panel in all areas of public and private law.

Application

To obtain details about the eligibility requirements and the application process, we recommend reading our Information for applicants ( PDF , 247KB, 4 pages) and the Frequently Asked Questions sheet ( PDF , 377KB, 5 pages) .

To make an application, please email panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk and register an interest in applying. Please note that registering an interest does not commit you to making an application if you later decide not to do so.

Once you have registered, you will be provided with a link to access our online portal to obtain the application pack.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Tuesday 31 October 2018.

Further information and mentoring

If you have any queries, please feel free to raise them in the first instance with the Government Legal Department Panel Counsel Secretariat via email panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk or on 020 7210 1506.

We wish to encourage applications from as wide a range as possible of those eligible to apply. We will therefore endeavour to put advocates who are considering applying for the London C Panel and who want to discuss the application process, in touch with an established Panel member. The mentor will discuss either by telephone or in a meeting the application process, the eligibility criteria and the presentation of relevant information on the application form.

If you are considering applying and want a mentor please contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat via email: panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk on or before Friday 5 October 2018.