Appointments to the Attorney General’s civil panel counsel

The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to one of his panels of junior counsel, the London C panel, to undertake civil and EU work for government departments.

London C Panel

The next London C Panel competition will open on Tuesday 25 September 2018. Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications.

Members of the London C Panel will be expected to have at least two years’ experience in actual practice by 31 October 2018 (starting from end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers, date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors). Appointments will be for five years.

There is a wide variety of expertise required, not just in public law, to meet the needs of Government across the civil courts and tribunals.

A seminar will be held on Wednesday 12 September for anyone considering applying this autumn. Event details for this seminar are:

Date and time: Wednesday 12 September 2018, 5:30pm Location: Government Legal Department, Room 6JK, One Kemble Street, London WC2B 4TS. (Just off Kingsway)

This is an event aimed at those thinking about applying to join the Attorney General’s London C Panel of Civil Counsel. The competition to make appointments to the London C Panel will open on Tuesday 25 September 2018 and will close at midday on Wednesday 31 October 2018.

The Law Officers maintain three London panels of Junior Counsel (A, B and C) to undertake civil and EU work for all government departments. There is a wide variety of expertise required, not just in Public Law, to meet the needs of Government across the civil courts and tribunals. These can range from employment or personal injury to procurement or intellectual property.

Information will be provided about the work of all the panels, and the appointments and application process.

Speakers include: a representative from the Bar Council; and senior Government Lawyers will speak in depth about the application process.

An existing member of London C Panel Counsel will speak about their own experiences of panel work, in particular the types of cases they have undertaken during their time on the Panel and their experience of the application process.

The aim of this event is to demystify the application process and to encourage as many of those who have the qualifications to apply to do so.

To reserve a place, please email PanelCounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk by Friday 7 September 2018. Refreshments follow the meeting with an opportunity to ask questions of the speakers and senior Government Lawyers.