Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel - London A, B and C Panel

The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to three of his panels of junior counsel, the London A, B and C panels, to undertake civil work for government departments.

Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications.

London A Panel

Members of this panel deal with the most complex government cases in all kinds of courts and tribunals including the Supreme Court. They will often appear against QC’s. Those previously appointed to the A panel have generally had in excess of 10 years advocacy experience in actual practice (from end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers, date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors).

London B Panel

Members of this panel deal with substantial cases but not in general as complex as those handled by the A panel. They will generally be instructed where knowledge and experience of a particular field is required. Those previously appointed to the B panel have generally had between 5 and 10 years advocacy experience in actual practice (from end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers, date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors).

London C Panel

Members of this panel will be expected to have at least two years’ experience in actual practice (from end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers, date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors). Those appointed to the C panel will often (but not exclusively) provide the A and B panel members of the future and so should have the potential to join the A panel. Please note anyone who applied for the 2018 autumn London C Panel exercise who proved unsuccessful can apply again this spring. References submitted for the 2018 C Panel exercise will be accepted if for this latest exercise.

In choosing which of the panels to apply to, candidates will want to make a careful decision based on which best suits their level of expertise and experience.

Appointments will be for five years.

As is the case every year, the Attorney General is looking for applicants with experience in general public and administrative law; employment; or personal injury. For the 2019 exercise, the Attorney is also looking to deepen the capacity of the panels by appointing specialists in the following areas:

Admiralty

Competition and State Aid

Construction

Contract / Commercial (including Digital Commercial skills)

Corporate

Costs

Directors’ Disqualification

Education, including teacher regulation proceedings

Energy/Utilities

EU Law

General Tax Work – Direct and Indirect, Personal and Business

Human Rights

Industrial Relations

Information Law and Data Protection

Inquests

Insolvency

Intellectual Property

International Law

Land and Planning/Environmental

Mental Health/Mental Health Capacity Act 2005

Pensions

Planning

Procurement

Property

Rating and Valuation

Social Security, including free movement, social justice and statutory payments

Trade Law and International Trade

VAT & Duties

The Attorney General is also looking to appoint applicants capable of advising departments on the interface of public and commercial law issues, and also where criminal or regulatory issues arise in public law cases. There is a particular need for advice on the proceeds of illegal activities.

Public International Law and Trade specialists are also eligible to apply for appointment to the Public International Law (PIL) panel, and there is no bar to being a member of both panels. The date for the next PIL panel competition is under consideration so those with these specialisms are encouraged to apply in this competition.

Application

To obtain details about the application process, we recommend reading our Information for candidates (MS Word Document, 54.8KB) document and the Frequently Asked Questions (MS Word Document, 55.5KB) sheet.

To make an application, please email panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk and register an interest in applying. Please note that registering an interest does not commit you to making an application if you later decide not to do so.

Once you have registered, you will be provided with a link to access our online portal to obtain the full application pack.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Tuesday 2 April 2019.

Further information and mentoring

If you have any queries, please feel free to raise them in the first instance with the Government Legal Department Panel Counsel Secretariat via email panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk or on 020 7210 1506.

We wish to encourage applications from as wide a range as possible of those eligible to apply. We will therefore endeavour to put advocates who are considering applying and who want to discuss the application process in touch with an established Panel member. The mentor will discuss either by telephone or in a meeting the application process, the eligibility criteria and the presentation of relevant information on the application form.

If you are considering applying and want a mentor please contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat via email: panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk on or before Friday 15 March 2019.