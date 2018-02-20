Apply to the Attorney General’s London A and B panel of junior counsel

London A and B Panels

Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications.

Members of the A panel deal with the most complex government cases in all kinds of courts and tribunals including the Supreme Court. They will often appear against QC’s. Those previously appointed to the A panel have generally had in excess of 10 years advocacy experience in actual practice (from end of second 6 months’ pupillage for barristers or date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors).

Members of the B panel deal with substantial cases but in general not as complex as those handled by the A panel. They will generally be instructed where knowledge and experience of a particular field is required. Those previously appointed to the B panel have generally had between 5 and 10 years advocacy experience in actual practice (from end of second 6 months’ pupillage for barristers or date of commencement of advocacy for solicitors).

There are vacancies on the Panels in all areas of public and private law.

Application

To obtain details about the eligibility requirements and the application process, we recommend reading our London Panels information sheet (MS Word Document, 110KB) .

Before making an application, please email PanelCounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk to register your interest in applying. Please note that registering an interest does not commit you to making an application if you later decide not to do so.

Once you have registered, you will be provided with a link to access our online portal and obtain an application pack.

Completed applications must be submitted by midday on Friday 6 April 2018.

Further information and mentoring

If you have any queries, please contact the Government Legal Department Panel Counsel Secretariat via email panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk or on 020 7210 1506.

We encourage applications from as wide a range as possible of those eligible to apply. We will therefore put advocates who want to discuss the application process for the London A or B Panel in touch with an established panel member as a mentor. The mentor will discuss the application process, the eligibility criteria and the presentation of relevant information on the application form either by telephone or in a meeting.

If you are considering applying and want a mentor please contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat via email: panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk before Wednesday 28 February 2018.