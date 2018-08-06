Affordable healthcare in India: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £1 million for UK businesses to collaborate with partners in India and Europe on healthcare projects targeted at the Indian market.

The investment comes through the Newton Fund. This aims to harness the best of UK research and innovation to create positive development in middle income countries and forms part of the UK government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitment.

It is part of the GlobalStars programme run by the EUREKA network. The programme allows EUREKA countries and non-partner countries to collaborate on research, development and innovation activities across various technology areas and markets.

UK and Indian partnerships

India is a rising global power with a rapidly growing economy. Its large, diverse market offers many opportunities for UK businesses and research organisations.

By working together, there are clear benefits for both countries – strengthening innovation, creating new investment opportunities and boosting trade links.

Joint investment in science and innovation is set to grow between the countries to around £400 million by 2021. This will enable organisations to take on the challenges India faces including agriculture, the environment, climate change and health.

Supporting more affordable healthcare provision

The aim of this competition is to bring forward innovative solutions that tackle the challenges of healthcare provision in India and make this more affordable.

We are looking for projects that are:

economical

sustainable

user focused

Specifically, we are championing a ‘One Health’ approach, which seeks to provide a holistic and integrated healthcare system that improves the patient experience.

Projects should focus on:

disease prevention and control

point-of-care diagnostics

the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases

improved treatment outcomes

efficient use of health resources

As a UK business you must submit 2 proposals for your project:

an individual application via the Innovation Funding Service

a joint proposal with your project partners via the EUREKA site

Competition information